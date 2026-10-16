Incumbents outpace challengers in local congressional contests
Federal Election Commission filings show how candidates in Missouri’s 3rd, 4th and 5th congressional districts are financing their campaigns. The filings also show how much candidates have spent, alongside how much money and debt their campaigns carried at the July 15 reporting deadline.
Two more reports are expected before the vote — a regular quarterly report on Oct. 15 and a report required 12 days before the general election on Oct. 12.
3rd Congressional District
Republican incumbent Bob Onder has gathered just over $950,000 in receipts so far, with half of those funds coming from individual donations. Receipts are the sum of all contributions received during a filing period.
Onder’s campaign also carries a significant amount of debt totaling nearly $900,000. Most of Onder’s campaign debt is from outstanding expenses such as advertising, consulting fees or from money owed to vendors for services.
According to the filings, Onder’s campaign has around $470,000 on hand. On June 15, the campaign spent over $25,000 with Targeted Victory, a consulting firm based in New York.
Top PAC donors to the Onder Campaign include $84,500 from 24 different committees related to medical or physician specialties. Onder is a physician and one of his top issues is lowering healthcare costs.
While in Congress, he sponsored multiple health-related bills, including the Health Data Access, Transparency and Affordability Act, which passed out of committee in June.
The Democrat running in the 3rd District is Bethany Mann, who has raised just over $43,000, almost all of it coming from individual donations. Her campaign has about $2,700 on hand and reported $541 in debt.
The only PAC to donate to Mann’s Campaign so far is the Communication Workers of America, a labor union PAC that donated $250.
This is Mann’s third time running in this district and her second time running against Onder. She lost in 2024 to Onder and to Blaine Luetkemeyer in 2022, getting an average of 35.1% of the vote.
4th Congressional District
Republican incumbent Mark Alford has raised over $1.3 million, with $770,000 coming in individual donations. His campaign reports no debt and about $745,000 on hand.
While in Congress, Alford voted along party lines 96% of the time. He sits on eight committees, including the House Appropriations Committee and other committees covering small businesses.
Boeing’s PAC donated $10,000 to his campaign. Alford’s position on the Appropriations Committee oversees defense spending.
The Democrat challenging Alford is Jordan Herrera, who has $41,656 in receipts, including $32,830 in individual contributions. His campaign also reports no debt, with over $19,000 in cash on hand.
Of Herrera’s individual donations, over $200 around 50% comes from within the state — totaling $8,458. Donations under $200 are not itemized and have no address associated with them.
5th Congressional District
In the long debate and legal battle over the 5th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Emanuel Cleaver has raised over $1.3 million, with $486,831 coming from individuals. His campaign carries no debt and has over $1.1 million on hand for the general election.
The Missourian is including information on the 5th Congressional District because it was drawn to represent much of northern Boone County throughout the August primary election. Under a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision on Nov. 3, residents in Columbia instead will vote using the 4th and 3rd district lines used since 2022.
Representatives of both campaigns said the court battles did not affect their ability to raise funds. The U.S. Constitution does not require a candidate to live in a particular House district, although it is common practice to live within the district one represents in Congress.
While in Congress, Cleaver voted along party lines 98% of the time. He mostly supported bills covering the environment, criminal justice, healthcare and labor. He voted yes on bills covering those topics around 70% of the time.
The largest donation a PAC has given the Cleaver campaign is $12,500 from the Mortgage Bankers Association PAC. Cleaver sits on the Financial Services Committee as well as the Housing and Insurance Subcommittee.
Republican challenger Rick Brattin has raised around $331,000, with about $290,000 of that coming from individual donations. His campaign also reports no debts and has over $222,500 on hand.
Outside groups have spent heavily to support Brattin’s campaign independently. The Win it Back PAC has spent over $950,000 supporting Brattin, including $129,000 in spending on TV ad placement and $41,000 in mail production.
In the Republican primary election for the 5th District, the Missouri Independent reported almost $2.8 million in outside spending.
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