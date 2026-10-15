Yesteryear 1976 Canton Marching Band
October 15, 2026
It was a rainy October morning 50 years ago, but the Canton Marching Tigers always were a crowd pleaser in any type of weather. The Canton band won many awards throughout the 1976 marching season. Leading the band through the downtown streets of Canton were the pom pom girls with their high kicking routine and drum majors Jeff Dodson and Curt McCutchan.
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