C-SC Annual Sperry Lecture
October 15, 2026
Culver-Stockton College will host its annual John A. Sperry, Jr., Lecture at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, in Meaders Lounge located in the Gladys Crown Center on C-SC’s campus. The lecture is open free to the public.
Presented by Dr. Scott Giltner, Sperry Chair in Humanities, the presentation, “Family, Freedom, and Flowers: Former Slave Sam Green’s Six Decades at the Foot of the College Hill,” focuses on the life and enduring impact of Sam Green.
Giltner’s lecture will highlight how Green and his family strategically navigated tax foreclosures, leveraged local property laws, and built strong community alliances to establish a long legacy of freedom at the foot of the Hill.
“From 1876 to 1942, Green made his home at 908 Lewis St., located just below the college campus,” Giltner said. “Born into slavery in Tennessee, Green served as a cook in the 21st Missouri Infantry during the Civil War before settling in Canton. Over a 66-year period, he established himself as the town’s premier master gardener and a highly respected member of the community.”
The John A. Sperry, Jr., Lecture honors the legacy of Dr. John A. Sperry, Jr., a distinguished professor of humanities, whose 35-year career at Culver-Stockton College profoundly influenced generations of students.
Dr. Sperry was the first recipient of the Fred Helsabeck Prize for Excellence in Teaching in 1980 and was recognized at the College’s 129th Founders Day Convocation. A World War II veteran and lifelong learner, he is remembered for his dedication to the humanities and his enduring impact on the academic community.
Presented by Dr. Scott Giltner, Sperry Chair in Humanities, the presentation, “Family, Freedom, and Flowers: Former Slave Sam Green’s Six Decades at the Foot of the College Hill,” focuses on the life and enduring impact of Sam Green.
Giltner’s lecture will highlight how Green and his family strategically navigated tax foreclosures, leveraged local property laws, and built strong community alliances to establish a long legacy of freedom at the foot of the Hill.
“From 1876 to 1942, Green made his home at 908 Lewis St., located just below the college campus,” Giltner said. “Born into slavery in Tennessee, Green served as a cook in the 21st Missouri Infantry during the Civil War before settling in Canton. Over a 66-year period, he established himself as the town’s premier master gardener and a highly respected member of the community.”
The John A. Sperry, Jr., Lecture honors the legacy of Dr. John A. Sperry, Jr., a distinguished professor of humanities, whose 35-year career at Culver-Stockton College profoundly influenced generations of students.
Dr. Sperry was the first recipient of the Fred Helsabeck Prize for Excellence in Teaching in 1980 and was recognized at the College’s 129th Founders Day Convocation. A World War II veteran and lifelong learner, he is remembered for his dedication to the humanities and his enduring impact on the academic community.
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