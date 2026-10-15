CARL WILLIAMS
October 15, 2026
Carl B. Williams, 63 of Maywood, Missouri died October 12, 2026 at his home in rural Maywood.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 18, 2026 from 4 until 8 PM at Arnold's Funeral Home in Lewistown,
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, October 19, 2026 at 11:00 AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ewing, Missouri led by Father Boniface Nzabonimpa officiating.
Arrangements: Arnold’s Funeral Home in Lewistown, Missouri.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 18, 2026 from 4 until 8 PM at Arnold's Funeral Home in Lewistown,
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, October 19, 2026 at 11:00 AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ewing, Missouri led by Father Boniface Nzabonimpa officiating.
Arrangements: Arnold’s Funeral Home in Lewistown, Missouri.
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