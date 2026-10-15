EDNA PEARL SOLTER
October 15, 2026
Edna Pearl Herren Blakely Solter, 102, of Canton, Mo., died October 10, 2026, at the Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton, Mo.
Edna was born November 26, 1923, in Warsaw, Ill., to John Harm Herren and Elma Irene Hunsaker Herren. She married Reuben Blakely on October 24, 1947, he preceded her in death. She then married Donald Solter on September 24, 1982, at the Canton Christian Church, he also preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Linda Wagner of Donnellson, Ia., Sue Hewitt of Keokuk, Ia., Richard Blakely of Broken Arrow, Okla., grandchildren, Danny (Christina) Blakely of Whispering Pine, N.C., Charles (Buffy) Hemming of Belle Chasse, La., Brian (Erin) Wagner of New Boston, Ia., Rex Blakely of Tampa, Fla., Deanna (James) Yates of West Point, Ill., Brenda Moss of Pikesville, Ky., Norma (Robert) Young of Keokuk, Ia., 22 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild on the way, sister in law Alice Lee Solter of Quincy, Ill., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, son Charles Blakely, daughter, Donna Hemming Boos, grandson, Joshua Blakely, son in laws, David Wagner, Richard Hewitt, seven sisters, and six brothers.
Edna was a hardworking woman with a sharp wit, she was an excellent cook, and the memory of her pies, cinnamon rolls, fried chicken, and ham will bring comfort to those who gathered around her table. She also loved tending her big garden and canning its harvest, filling shelves with the fruits of her hard work and care.
Edna attended the one-room schoolhouse, Mt. Albia in Wayland, Missouri, and lived on the farm until 1989 when she moved to town. She witnessed many changes over the years, including seeing threshing machines when they first came into use. Her strong work ethic stayed with her throughout her life: she continued working at Ayerco well into her 80s.
Sewing was another one of Edna’s joys, and she enjoyed spending time with her sewing clubs. She also treasured time with her grandchildren. One especially fond memory was taking them to see the Bayview Bridge when it first opened, traveling together in her blue Oldsmobile.
Edna was known for her straight-to-the-point sense of humor and her firm, sometimes strict ways. She absolutely hated spiders, a detail that brought its own smiles to those who knew her. And she had a wild side with a Stag or PBR at O.C.’s Tavern or Amy’s Tavern.
Through her cooking, her work, her stories, and the memories she made with those around her, Edna left a lasting impression. She will be remembered for her strength, her humor, and the many ways she made life feel a little more welcoming.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo.
Friends and Family are invited to Edna’s visitation that will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo.
Pallbearers are her grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers are her great-grandchildren.
Burial: Forest Grove Cemetery in Canton, Mo.
Memorial contributions: LCNH Activity Fund.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo.
Edna was born November 26, 1923, in Warsaw, Ill., to John Harm Herren and Elma Irene Hunsaker Herren. She married Reuben Blakely on October 24, 1947, he preceded her in death. She then married Donald Solter on September 24, 1982, at the Canton Christian Church, he also preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Linda Wagner of Donnellson, Ia., Sue Hewitt of Keokuk, Ia., Richard Blakely of Broken Arrow, Okla., grandchildren, Danny (Christina) Blakely of Whispering Pine, N.C., Charles (Buffy) Hemming of Belle Chasse, La., Brian (Erin) Wagner of New Boston, Ia., Rex Blakely of Tampa, Fla., Deanna (James) Yates of West Point, Ill., Brenda Moss of Pikesville, Ky., Norma (Robert) Young of Keokuk, Ia., 22 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild on the way, sister in law Alice Lee Solter of Quincy, Ill., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, son Charles Blakely, daughter, Donna Hemming Boos, grandson, Joshua Blakely, son in laws, David Wagner, Richard Hewitt, seven sisters, and six brothers.
Edna was a hardworking woman with a sharp wit, she was an excellent cook, and the memory of her pies, cinnamon rolls, fried chicken, and ham will bring comfort to those who gathered around her table. She also loved tending her big garden and canning its harvest, filling shelves with the fruits of her hard work and care.
Edna attended the one-room schoolhouse, Mt. Albia in Wayland, Missouri, and lived on the farm until 1989 when she moved to town. She witnessed many changes over the years, including seeing threshing machines when they first came into use. Her strong work ethic stayed with her throughout her life: she continued working at Ayerco well into her 80s.
Sewing was another one of Edna’s joys, and she enjoyed spending time with her sewing clubs. She also treasured time with her grandchildren. One especially fond memory was taking them to see the Bayview Bridge when it first opened, traveling together in her blue Oldsmobile.
Edna was known for her straight-to-the-point sense of humor and her firm, sometimes strict ways. She absolutely hated spiders, a detail that brought its own smiles to those who knew her. And she had a wild side with a Stag or PBR at O.C.’s Tavern or Amy’s Tavern.
Through her cooking, her work, her stories, and the memories she made with those around her, Edna left a lasting impression. She will be remembered for her strength, her humor, and the many ways she made life feel a little more welcoming.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo.
Friends and Family are invited to Edna’s visitation that will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo.
Pallbearers are her grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers are her great-grandchildren.
Burial: Forest Grove Cemetery in Canton, Mo.
Memorial contributions: LCNH Activity Fund.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo.
A healthy Lewis County requires great community news.
Please support The Press-News Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Press-News Journal by subscribing today!