Highland Softball Celebrates Seniors
October 15, 2026
Highland Honored the senior Lady Cougars softball team members at a recent home game. Seniors pictured are Keera Rothweiler (No. 3), Hannah Ritterbush (No. 14) and Emma Berry (No. 16). Also pictured is the team at home plate congratulating Calyn Mathes stepping on home plate after hitting a home run. The Lady Cougars had wins over South Shelby on Oct.6 with a 10-0 score and also won over Knox County 14-2 on Oct. 8.The Lady Cougars have a record of 27-9, before games scheduled on Oct. 12 at Scotland County and at Macon before district play begins.
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