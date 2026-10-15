Canton Lady Tigers Honored

October 15, 2026

Canton Lady Tigers Softball seniors were recently honored at a home game. Seniors pictured are: l-r: Delaney Roberts, Addelyn Baker, Mariah Robertson, Izzy Baker, Chayse Uhlmeyer, Carter Arnold, Izzy Ruffcorn, and Claire Whiston. The team has a 10-16 record as of Oct. 10. The Lady Tigers were scheduled to face Louisiana on Oct. 12 and Moberly of Oct. 13. 





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