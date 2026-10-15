Shooting Sports Program Receives Grant
October 15, 2026
The Lewis County 4-H Shooting Sports Program is the proud recipient of a 2026 grant from The Friends of NRA and The NRA Foundation.
With this grant, they received a set of Rhinehart 3D archery targets, bows, smallbore rifles and funds to purchase silhouettes for smallbore rifle. These items allow the growth of the program and have equipment for youth who would otherwise not be able to participate. The 3D targets allow this to continue and offer this activity at the county Invitational that is open to other 4-H youth throughout the state.
The Lewis County 4-h Shooting Sports Program appreciate the Friends of the NRA and The NRA Foundation for the award and appreciate the ongoing commitment to youth shooting sports.
With this grant, they received a set of Rhinehart 3D archery targets, bows, smallbore rifles and funds to purchase silhouettes for smallbore rifle. These items allow the growth of the program and have equipment for youth who would otherwise not be able to participate. The 3D targets allow this to continue and offer this activity at the county Invitational that is open to other 4-H youth throughout the state.
The Lewis County 4-h Shooting Sports Program appreciate the Friends of the NRA and The NRA Foundation for the award and appreciate the ongoing commitment to youth shooting sports.
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