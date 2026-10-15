Highland Golf Team Wins Districts
October 15, 2026
The Highland Lady Cougar Golf team won their third consecutive district championship at Moberly. Ava Hudson finished in seventh place with a score of 99. Josie Murphy finished in third place with a score of 93. And Georgia Klocke was the district champion with a score of 87. Hudson, Murphy and Klocke were all chosen to the All District Team
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