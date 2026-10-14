Lord’s Acre Dinner and Sale
October 14, 2026
The Park United Methodist Church in Lewistown will host a Lord’s Acre Dinner and Sale on Oct. 17. The dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Menu includes ham and turkey dinner, mashed potatoes, noodles, vegetables, salads, rolls and dessert. Call 660-341-0143 or 660-216-9674 for carry-outs. Cost is donation. An auction at 1 p.m. will include a quilt, rag rugs, baked goods, crafts and other items. Event will be at the Fellowship Hall, just south of the Methodist Church. Call 660-341-0143 or 660-216-9674 for carry-outs. Everyone welcome.
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