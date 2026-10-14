Soup Luncheon

October 14, 2026

The Lewis County Memorial Post 578 Auxiliary will host their annual soup luncheon at 103 N. Elm Street in Lewistown, Monday, October 19 with serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Menu includes chili, vegetable soup, sandwiches, desserts and drinks. Donations accepted. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Everyone welcome and encouraged to attend. 





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