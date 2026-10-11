TONYA GAUS DUNCAN
October 11, 2026
Tonya R. Gaus Duncan, 57, of Palmyra, Mo., formerly of Ewing, Mo., died October 6, 2026, at
University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.
Tonya was born July 7, 1969, in Quincy, Ill., to Lester Edwin Gaus and Karen Louise Shires Gaus.
She is survived by her sons, Ethan (Alyssa) Duncan of Washington, Ill., Zavion Duncan of Mt.
Vernon, Ill., grandchildren, Ryder, Sawyer, Kasyn, Amelia, and Jamey Duncan, sister, Tina (Tom)
Powers of Bloomington, Ill., nieces, Ashley (Matt) Bockhold of Quincy, Ill., Canady (Sean) Brand of
Stanford, Ill., nephews, Declan (MacKenna) Powers of Normal, Ill., Colm (Jayla) Powers of
Stanford, Ill., and her beloved dog Auzzie.
Tonya was preceded in death by her parents, and infant daughter Makenna Mabie,
Tonya was a woman who loved deeply, cared fiercely, and never hesitated to stand her ground.
If she loved you, you knew it. Her heart was generous and her passion was strong, but she was
also never afraid to be firm when the moment called for it. She had a way of making the people
she loved feel cared for, while also letting them know exactly where she stood.
Tonya worked for many years as an accountant at Caterpillar in Peoria before later working at
the post office in Knox City. She took pride in her work and in doing things right, carrying that
same determination and strength into every part of her life.
She had many passions and simple joys that made her uniquely Tonya. She loved horses and
barrel racing, and she enjoyed shooting pool, playing volleyball, mowing her yard, and
shopping. She loved beautiful flowers and took pleasure in making her home and yard her own.
She was also a wonderful cook, and those who were lucky enough to sit around her table knew
that food was one of the ways she showed her love.
Tonya enjoyed the comfort of classic television shows like Gunsmoke and The Waltons, and her
love of music ranged from Fleetwood Mac to Ella Langley. And, of course, she had a sweet
tooth that was hard to resist.
More than anything, Tonya will be remembered for the way she loved with her whole heart.
She was strong, passionate, independent, caring, and unapologetically herself.
Tonya was one of a kind, and she will be deeply missed.
Friends and Family are invited to Tonya’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from
10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday, October 12, 2026, at the Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing,
Mo. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, October 12, 2026, at the Ball-Davis
Funeral Home in Ewing, Mo.
Honorary pallbearers: Rodney Farr, Missy Briscoe, Carl Lowe, Timmy Goings, Kim Schnitzer, and Darryl Drebenstedt.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
Burial at Dover Cemetery will be at a later date.
Arrangements: Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, Mo.
University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.
Tonya was born July 7, 1969, in Quincy, Ill., to Lester Edwin Gaus and Karen Louise Shires Gaus.
She is survived by her sons, Ethan (Alyssa) Duncan of Washington, Ill., Zavion Duncan of Mt.
Vernon, Ill., grandchildren, Ryder, Sawyer, Kasyn, Amelia, and Jamey Duncan, sister, Tina (Tom)
Powers of Bloomington, Ill., nieces, Ashley (Matt) Bockhold of Quincy, Ill., Canady (Sean) Brand of
Stanford, Ill., nephews, Declan (MacKenna) Powers of Normal, Ill., Colm (Jayla) Powers of
Stanford, Ill., and her beloved dog Auzzie.
Tonya was preceded in death by her parents, and infant daughter Makenna Mabie,
Tonya was a woman who loved deeply, cared fiercely, and never hesitated to stand her ground.
If she loved you, you knew it. Her heart was generous and her passion was strong, but she was
also never afraid to be firm when the moment called for it. She had a way of making the people
she loved feel cared for, while also letting them know exactly where she stood.
Tonya worked for many years as an accountant at Caterpillar in Peoria before later working at
the post office in Knox City. She took pride in her work and in doing things right, carrying that
same determination and strength into every part of her life.
She had many passions and simple joys that made her uniquely Tonya. She loved horses and
barrel racing, and she enjoyed shooting pool, playing volleyball, mowing her yard, and
shopping. She loved beautiful flowers and took pleasure in making her home and yard her own.
She was also a wonderful cook, and those who were lucky enough to sit around her table knew
that food was one of the ways she showed her love.
Tonya enjoyed the comfort of classic television shows like Gunsmoke and The Waltons, and her
love of music ranged from Fleetwood Mac to Ella Langley. And, of course, she had a sweet
tooth that was hard to resist.
More than anything, Tonya will be remembered for the way she loved with her whole heart.
She was strong, passionate, independent, caring, and unapologetically herself.
Tonya was one of a kind, and she will be deeply missed.
Friends and Family are invited to Tonya’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from
10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday, October 12, 2026, at the Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing,
Mo. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, October 12, 2026, at the Ball-Davis
Funeral Home in Ewing, Mo.
Honorary pallbearers: Rodney Farr, Missy Briscoe, Carl Lowe, Timmy Goings, Kim Schnitzer, and Darryl Drebenstedt.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
Burial at Dover Cemetery will be at a later date.
Arrangements: Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, Mo.
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