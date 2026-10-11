ROGER DANIELS

October 11, 2026

Roger E. Daniels, 81, of Kahoka, MO, died Oct. 6, 2026, at Scotland Co
Hospital. Graveside Service: Oct 12, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the Kahoka Cemetery,
Kahoka, MO. Pastor Rick Addison officiating. Arrangements: Wilson and McKinnon Funeral
Home, Kahoka, Mo.





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