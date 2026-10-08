ZELA EDWARDS
October 08, 2026
Zela Elaine Edwards, 82 of Lewistown, Missouri, died October 3, 2026 at the La Belle Manor Care Center in La Belle, Missouri.
The daughter of S.D. and Geraldine Hustead Skirvin was born on July 9, 1944 at Quincy, Illinois. She was united in marriage to Russell Dale Edwards on November 14, 1969 at Quincy, Illinois.
Zela was a member of the First Christian Church of La Belle and the La Belle Order of the Eastern Star 316. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed quilting, sewing and cracking walnuts. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her significant other, Dale E. Barnett of Kahoka, Mo.; a nephew, Chris Heimer of La Belle, Mo.; a stepson, Greg (Bobbie) Edwards of Quincy, Ill. and close family friends, Phil (Bonnie) Roberson of Lewistown, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, longtime companion, Jack Mason and two sisters, Frieda Barnett and Syddny Heimer.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. at the Coder Funeral Home in La Belle, Missouri with Rev. Brian Stone officiating. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. until time of services.
Pallbearers: Chris Heimer, Greg Edwards, Barry Matthes, Phil Roberson, Alexis Pena and Ron Epping. Honorary Pallbearers: Brycen Matthes, Briar Matthes, Niko Pena, Calvin Pena and Dale Barnett.
Burial: La Belle Cemetery at La Belle, Missouri.
Memorials: American Cancer Society or to the family.
The daughter of S.D. and Geraldine Hustead Skirvin was born on July 9, 1944 at Quincy, Illinois. She was united in marriage to Russell Dale Edwards on November 14, 1969 at Quincy, Illinois.
Zela was a member of the First Christian Church of La Belle and the La Belle Order of the Eastern Star 316. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed quilting, sewing and cracking walnuts. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her significant other, Dale E. Barnett of Kahoka, Mo.; a nephew, Chris Heimer of La Belle, Mo.; a stepson, Greg (Bobbie) Edwards of Quincy, Ill. and close family friends, Phil (Bonnie) Roberson of Lewistown, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, longtime companion, Jack Mason and two sisters, Frieda Barnett and Syddny Heimer.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. at the Coder Funeral Home in La Belle, Missouri with Rev. Brian Stone officiating. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. until time of services.
Pallbearers: Chris Heimer, Greg Edwards, Barry Matthes, Phil Roberson, Alexis Pena and Ron Epping. Honorary Pallbearers: Brycen Matthes, Briar Matthes, Niko Pena, Calvin Pena and Dale Barnett.
Burial: La Belle Cemetery at La Belle, Missouri.
Memorials: American Cancer Society or to the family.
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