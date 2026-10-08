Taylor Celebrating Birthday
October 08, 2026
The birthday 90th of Karla Taylor will be celebrated with an open house hosted by her family, on Saturday, Oct. 17 at the American Legion Hall, 600 Short Street, Palmyra, Mo. from 2 to 4 p.m. Mrs. Taylor was a teacher at Lewis County C-1 Schools for many years. Friends and former students are invited to stop in to wish Mrs. Taylor a Happy Birthday.
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