Taylor Celebrating Birthday

October 08, 2026

The birthday 90th of Karla Taylor will be celebrated with an open house hosted by her family, on Saturday, Oct. 17 at the American Legion Hall, 600 Short Street, Palmyra, Mo. from 2 to 4 p.m. Mrs. Taylor was a teacher at Lewis County C-1 Schools for many years. Friends and former students are invited to stop in to wish Mrs. Taylor a Happy Birthday. 





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