The Covered Dish - Layer Dessert Pumpkin
October 08, 2026
It is so good to be with you this week! Last week my husband Ervin and I returned from an outstanding bucket list trip, as we cruised to Alaska with friends. A mere 24 hours after walking through our front door, I was struck with a strand of ‘something’ which kept me down for the entire week. Last weekend when I normally would be sending out my column I was running a temperature and coughing like mad. For the first time ever I was to far gone to write my column! It’s behind me now, and I hope to continue in a positive mode.
This week the layered pumpkin dessert will take all of us back to the 1980’s and the multiple flavors of this well-known dessert. I think every graduation party or family eventhad a 9 x 13 pan of this dessert present. You name the flavor it came in everything, chocolate, banana, coconut cream, lemon and even the fall ‘pumpkin’ flavor. My husband, loves this dessert, I call him my ‘fluffy dessert’ fan. (I include trifles in this little group too.)
The dish will travel well for and it has the advantage of serving 12 nice portions. Better yet it can be made in advance.
Today I decided to make a bunch of mini pumpkin pies to share with friends. Pumpkin pie is probably one of the easiest pies to bake. The biggest ticket is to pull the pie before it cracks across the top. The best technique is to use a ‘parey’ knife when checking for doneness. Insert in the center of the pie. If it comes out clean the pie is done. For some reason should you accidentally end up with a terrible crack try this approach to make it presentable. Make a small amount of crumble topping, and sprinkle it over the crack and the entire top of the pie. Keep an eye on the baking as it won’t take very long for this to be done. Another tip with pumpkin pies is to cover the edges of the crust to prevent over- baking the crust. When you encounter a bunch of pumpkin pies at a carry-in dinner you can bet the ones with the dark crust will be the last ones chosen.
Another thing you can do is to make pumpkin pie filling in advance and can it. Your next pumpkin pie will definitely come together faster than the norm. A few crumbled gingersnaps will also create an interesting topper for you.
As you put together the layered dessert give some thought to using the pecan crust for other cream pies you may create. Also; give up the crust entirely, for those watching their carbs, and sugar content. Keep the no-sugar going with the choice of pudding and whipped cream that you use too. Let’s go back to eliminating the crust in the layered dessert. You could grab the ginger cookies and make a really fun trifle with the rest of the ingredients within the layers. I’ve made a gingerbread cake before and crumbled it into a
trifle using all the cream layers. It will look beautiful and make your palate so very happy.
Enjoy the flavors of fall my friends. Simply Yours, The Covered Dish.
Layer Dessert Pumpkin
Crust
1 cup ground ginger snap crumbs
1/4 cup roasted pecans
1/4 cup melted butter
Cream Layer
8 ounces softened cream cheese
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1/3 of the ‘Fall Whipped Cream’ recipe, below
Pumpkin layer
1 (3-3.5oz.) package instant pumpkin pudding
1 3/4 cups half and half
Fall Whipped Cream, divided
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 1/2 teaspoons maple flavoring/extract
1/2 cup powdered sugar
Melt butter and mix into the pecans and ginger snap crumbs. Sprinkle into the bottom of an 8 x 8 baking dish and pack down. At this point you can bake the crust if you desire, however; I have found that it also works nicely without the baking process. The bake time would be 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes, should you chose to bake the crust.
Move to the pumpkin layer next, preparing the pudding as directed on the box, using the half and half as indicated, for the dairy. Mix and allow to firm.
Prepare the fall whipped cream with a mixer. As the whipped cream begins to firm, gradually add the powdered sugar and flavoring. Whip until peaks hold firmly. Set to the side momentarily.
Prepare the cream layer by thoroughly softening the cream cheese and mixing in the powdered sugar. Lastly, using a soft spatula fold in one-third of the whipped cream recipe, to complete the layer. Carefully spread over the crumb crust.
Usually you can move right on to the pumpkin layer placing it carefully over the cream mixture. However, if desired you could refrigerate or even freeze the cream portion, for a ‘short’ while to firm up the base, before applying the pumpkin layer.
To complete spread the remaining whipped cream over the pumpkin layer. For a topping there are many ideas. Sprinkle additional ginger crumbles over the top or even a portion of a cookie into each serving. Chopped pecans sprinkled or candied nuts, over the top.
Refrigerate until serving time.
This is a rich dessert, so large pieces aren’t really necessary. Expect to serve 6-8 persons from an 8 x 8 pan.
If you remember this dessert you will recall it gained great popularity in the 1980’s. There were so many versions of the format: chocolate, lemon, cherry, banana, coconut etc.
Every function you attended layered desserts seemed to be present.
This week the layered pumpkin dessert will take all of us back to the 1980’s and the multiple flavors of this well-known dessert. I think every graduation party or family eventhad a 9 x 13 pan of this dessert present. You name the flavor it came in everything, chocolate, banana, coconut cream, lemon and even the fall ‘pumpkin’ flavor. My husband, loves this dessert, I call him my ‘fluffy dessert’ fan. (I include trifles in this little group too.)
The dish will travel well for and it has the advantage of serving 12 nice portions. Better yet it can be made in advance.
Today I decided to make a bunch of mini pumpkin pies to share with friends. Pumpkin pie is probably one of the easiest pies to bake. The biggest ticket is to pull the pie before it cracks across the top. The best technique is to use a ‘parey’ knife when checking for doneness. Insert in the center of the pie. If it comes out clean the pie is done. For some reason should you accidentally end up with a terrible crack try this approach to make it presentable. Make a small amount of crumble topping, and sprinkle it over the crack and the entire top of the pie. Keep an eye on the baking as it won’t take very long for this to be done. Another tip with pumpkin pies is to cover the edges of the crust to prevent over- baking the crust. When you encounter a bunch of pumpkin pies at a carry-in dinner you can bet the ones with the dark crust will be the last ones chosen.
Another thing you can do is to make pumpkin pie filling in advance and can it. Your next pumpkin pie will definitely come together faster than the norm. A few crumbled gingersnaps will also create an interesting topper for you.
As you put together the layered dessert give some thought to using the pecan crust for other cream pies you may create. Also; give up the crust entirely, for those watching their carbs, and sugar content. Keep the no-sugar going with the choice of pudding and whipped cream that you use too. Let’s go back to eliminating the crust in the layered dessert. You could grab the ginger cookies and make a really fun trifle with the rest of the ingredients within the layers. I’ve made a gingerbread cake before and crumbled it into a
trifle using all the cream layers. It will look beautiful and make your palate so very happy.
Enjoy the flavors of fall my friends. Simply Yours, The Covered Dish.
Layer Dessert Pumpkin
Crust
1 cup ground ginger snap crumbs
1/4 cup roasted pecans
1/4 cup melted butter
Cream Layer
8 ounces softened cream cheese
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1/3 of the ‘Fall Whipped Cream’ recipe, below
Pumpkin layer
1 (3-3.5oz.) package instant pumpkin pudding
1 3/4 cups half and half
Fall Whipped Cream, divided
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 1/2 teaspoons maple flavoring/extract
1/2 cup powdered sugar
Melt butter and mix into the pecans and ginger snap crumbs. Sprinkle into the bottom of an 8 x 8 baking dish and pack down. At this point you can bake the crust if you desire, however; I have found that it also works nicely without the baking process. The bake time would be 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes, should you chose to bake the crust.
Move to the pumpkin layer next, preparing the pudding as directed on the box, using the half and half as indicated, for the dairy. Mix and allow to firm.
Prepare the fall whipped cream with a mixer. As the whipped cream begins to firm, gradually add the powdered sugar and flavoring. Whip until peaks hold firmly. Set to the side momentarily.
Prepare the cream layer by thoroughly softening the cream cheese and mixing in the powdered sugar. Lastly, using a soft spatula fold in one-third of the whipped cream recipe, to complete the layer. Carefully spread over the crumb crust.
Usually you can move right on to the pumpkin layer placing it carefully over the cream mixture. However, if desired you could refrigerate or even freeze the cream portion, for a ‘short’ while to firm up the base, before applying the pumpkin layer.
To complete spread the remaining whipped cream over the pumpkin layer. For a topping there are many ideas. Sprinkle additional ginger crumbles over the top or even a portion of a cookie into each serving. Chopped pecans sprinkled or candied nuts, over the top.
Refrigerate until serving time.
This is a rich dessert, so large pieces aren’t really necessary. Expect to serve 6-8 persons from an 8 x 8 pan.
If you remember this dessert you will recall it gained great popularity in the 1980’s. There were so many versions of the format: chocolate, lemon, cherry, banana, coconut etc.
Every function you attended layered desserts seemed to be present.
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