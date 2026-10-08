Child Identification Program
October 08, 2026
Monticello Lodge 58 and LaBelle Chapter 316 will host a Missouri Children Identification program. The event is free and is a public service provided by the Masonic lodges to help parents and law enforcement recover missing children by providing parents with a complete identification package for their child which includes, digital photographs and video, digital fingerprints, a date disc/usb drive compatible file with vital statistics, physical descriptions and emergency contacts and Dental bite wafer with an impression of the teeth that provides a DNA sample and laminated ID cards.
The event will be held at Highland Elementary School on Oct. 27 and 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. There is no charge and no information is kept.
The event will be held at Highland Elementary School on Oct. 27 and 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. There is no charge and no information is kept.
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