Durham Harmonies and Harvest
October 08, 2026
A benefit for the Durham Community Center and Ballfield, Harmonies and Harvest, will be held Oct. 10 at the community center, 28883 Abell Street in Durham.
A pulled pork dinner will be served from 6 to 8 p.m. Live music with Deante Robinson, Sin and Tonic, Assemble the Souls and Jeff White will be featured from 7 to 10 p.m. Cost for meal and music will be a twent- dollar donation. A silent auction will be held unitl 9 p.m. A Harvest Market featuring handmade gifts, bake goods and fall décor will be featured.
This event is being held in place of the annual fish fry held in June. Volunteers felt the June date involved the hot weather and competing events which brought smaller crowds, and they wanted to appeal to a wider audience by offering a new event. Everyone welcome.
A pulled pork dinner will be served from 6 to 8 p.m. Live music with Deante Robinson, Sin and Tonic, Assemble the Souls and Jeff White will be featured from 7 to 10 p.m. Cost for meal and music will be a twent- dollar donation. A silent auction will be held unitl 9 p.m. A Harvest Market featuring handmade gifts, bake goods and fall décor will be featured.
This event is being held in place of the annual fish fry held in June. Volunteers felt the June date involved the hot weather and competing events which brought smaller crowds, and they wanted to appeal to a wider audience by offering a new event. Everyone welcome.
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