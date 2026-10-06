Fire Prevention Week – Oct. 4-10, 2026
October 06, 2026
JEFFERSON CITY – Because an expanding array of household and mobile devices are powered by lithium-ion batteries and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports thousands of consumer reported battery-related fires, Fire Prevention Week 2026 is focusing on safe charging techniques to reduce the risk of battery fires.
“Because a home might have several devices charging at the same time – mobile phones, laptops, toys, a scooter and more – and many people charge their devices overnight, while they’re sleeping, it’s extremely important to understand the risk of battery fires and how to prevent them by following simple steps,” Acting State Fire Marshal Matt Luetkemeyer said. “One easy step is to only charge devices while awake and not to leave the home while charging. It’s best to be able to check charging batteries.”
National Fire Prevention Week 2026 (Oct. 4-10) safety tips for lithium-ion battery charging:
- Use the cord and charger that came with the device or approved by the manufacturer. The wrong charger can damage the battery and increase the risk of fire.
- Charge devices on a table or other hard, flat surface, not on beds, couches, or under pillows. Soft surfaces can trap heat and block airflow, which can cause the battery to overheat.
- Stop using your device if it feels very hot, starts to swell, is smoking, or has a strange smell – warning signs that the battery may be damaged or failing.
- Unplug your device when fully charged. Leaving a device plugged in too long can increase heat and stress on the battery.
- Charge larger items like e-bikes, scooters, and power tools outside and away from exits. When large batteries, which store more energy, fail, fires can grow quickly.
- On a plane, keep your device where you can see it while charging, not in overhead compartments. Do not charge e-cigarettes or vapes on a plane.
- Only charge devices when you are awake and able to check them.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week and lithium-ion battery safety, visit fpw.org.
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