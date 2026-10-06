ROBERT PEARL
October 06, 2026
Robert Leo Pearl, 86, of Stoutsville, Missouri, formerly of the Canton and St. Patrick communities, died October 4, 2026, at Monroe Manor in Paris, Missouri.
Leo was born on December 10, 1939, in Canton, Missouri, the son of Robert W. and Verna (Bader) Pearl. On September 30, 1964, he was united in marriage to Sally Anita “Ann” (Rogers) Pearl.
In early life, Leo worked as a delivery driver for Deters Dairy and as a timber logger. Leo then entered the military and served as a helicopter mechanic where he developed a strong interest in helicopters. As a proud veteran of the United States Army, Leo carried a steadfast work ethic throughout his entire life. After years of working at the Schlegel Corporation, Leo proudly retired to turn his full attention to farming. As a lifelong farmer, he took great pride in raising cattle, goats, and sheep. During his retirement years, Leo built close ties with the local Amish community, forming lifelong friendships across the miles.
Leo was a man of deep faith, unwavering conviction, and plainspoken honesty. Known for saying exactly what he meant, his blunt, no-nonsense manner was simply part of his authentic charm—and everyone who knew him best knew of his good heart and joking nature.
A devoted family man, Leo found his greatest happiness in the simple joys of life. Through 4-H, he passed down the values of dedication, perseverance, and pride in an honest day’s work to his children, enjoying the horse shows most of all.
He treasured family reunions surrounded by those he loved, where a good fish fry and homemade ice cream could turn any ordinary day into a celebration. In his leisure time, Leo was an enthusiastic sports fan who cheered faithfully for the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Indiana Fever. He had a passion for Louis L’Amour novels, World War II history and films, and every generation of Star Trek. Above all, Leo loved dogs. From his first dog Fred to his final companion, his beloved Dachshund Roxie.
Deeply grounded in his Catholic faith, Leo walked with the Church as his anchor, leaving behind an enduring legacy of devotion, quiet strength, and honest work.
Leo is survived by his loving children: Christopher (Tammy) Pearl of Wayland, Missouri; Brian (Karen) Pearl of Springfield, Virginia; Angela (David) Mesmer of Perry, Missouri; Melissa (Jeremy) Bull of Gladstone, Missouri; and Jennifer Pearl of Gladstone, Missouri.
He is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Jacob (Hayley) Pearl, Joshua (Marie) Pearl, Jason Pearl, Ethan Bull, Austin Bull, Mitchell Coons, Jennifer Lichtenwalter; 5 great grandchildren Halea Davis, Ryan, Aubrey, Claire, and Elliott, two great great-grandchildren Jericho Pearl and Avery Davis; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, friends and his beloved dachshund Roxie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Verna Pearl; his brother, Kenneth Pearl; and his sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley (Paul) Booker and Nancy (Mike) McFadden.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Leo’s life during a visitation on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Missouri. A Rosary service will precede the visitation at 4:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial: Celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the Shrine of St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Patrick, Missouri, with Fr. John Henderson presiding. Active Pallbearers: Ethan Bull, Austin Bull, Mitchell Coons, Tony McDermott, Gary Pearl, and Greg Pearl. Honorary Pallbearers: Jacob Pearl, Josh Pearl, Jason Pearl, Garrett Bringer, Jared Bringer, Connor Pearl, Chase Wiskirchen, John Wiskirchen, John Sly, Steve Bringer.
Burial with military honors will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Leo may be made to: Children’s Mercy Hospital, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Arrangements are under the direction and care of Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Missouri.
Leo was born on December 10, 1939, in Canton, Missouri, the son of Robert W. and Verna (Bader) Pearl. On September 30, 1964, he was united in marriage to Sally Anita “Ann” (Rogers) Pearl.
In early life, Leo worked as a delivery driver for Deters Dairy and as a timber logger. Leo then entered the military and served as a helicopter mechanic where he developed a strong interest in helicopters. As a proud veteran of the United States Army, Leo carried a steadfast work ethic throughout his entire life. After years of working at the Schlegel Corporation, Leo proudly retired to turn his full attention to farming. As a lifelong farmer, he took great pride in raising cattle, goats, and sheep. During his retirement years, Leo built close ties with the local Amish community, forming lifelong friendships across the miles.
Leo was a man of deep faith, unwavering conviction, and plainspoken honesty. Known for saying exactly what he meant, his blunt, no-nonsense manner was simply part of his authentic charm—and everyone who knew him best knew of his good heart and joking nature.
A devoted family man, Leo found his greatest happiness in the simple joys of life. Through 4-H, he passed down the values of dedication, perseverance, and pride in an honest day’s work to his children, enjoying the horse shows most of all.
He treasured family reunions surrounded by those he loved, where a good fish fry and homemade ice cream could turn any ordinary day into a celebration. In his leisure time, Leo was an enthusiastic sports fan who cheered faithfully for the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Indiana Fever. He had a passion for Louis L’Amour novels, World War II history and films, and every generation of Star Trek. Above all, Leo loved dogs. From his first dog Fred to his final companion, his beloved Dachshund Roxie.
Deeply grounded in his Catholic faith, Leo walked with the Church as his anchor, leaving behind an enduring legacy of devotion, quiet strength, and honest work.
Leo is survived by his loving children: Christopher (Tammy) Pearl of Wayland, Missouri; Brian (Karen) Pearl of Springfield, Virginia; Angela (David) Mesmer of Perry, Missouri; Melissa (Jeremy) Bull of Gladstone, Missouri; and Jennifer Pearl of Gladstone, Missouri.
He is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Jacob (Hayley) Pearl, Joshua (Marie) Pearl, Jason Pearl, Ethan Bull, Austin Bull, Mitchell Coons, Jennifer Lichtenwalter; 5 great grandchildren Halea Davis, Ryan, Aubrey, Claire, and Elliott, two great great-grandchildren Jericho Pearl and Avery Davis; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, friends and his beloved dachshund Roxie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Verna Pearl; his brother, Kenneth Pearl; and his sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley (Paul) Booker and Nancy (Mike) McFadden.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Leo’s life during a visitation on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Missouri. A Rosary service will precede the visitation at 4:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial: Celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the Shrine of St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Patrick, Missouri, with Fr. John Henderson presiding. Active Pallbearers: Ethan Bull, Austin Bull, Mitchell Coons, Tony McDermott, Gary Pearl, and Greg Pearl. Honorary Pallbearers: Jacob Pearl, Josh Pearl, Jason Pearl, Garrett Bringer, Jared Bringer, Connor Pearl, Chase Wiskirchen, John Wiskirchen, John Sly, Steve Bringer.
Burial with military honors will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Leo may be made to: Children’s Mercy Hospital, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Arrangements are under the direction and care of Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Missouri.
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