JUDITH SCHMITZ
October 05, 2026
Judith Marie Schmitz, 84, of Quincy, Ill., died September 30, 2026, at Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living in Quincy, Ill.
Judith was born June 3, 1942, near Sutter, Ill., in Hancock County, to John L. Schmitz and Stella E. Staff Schmitz.
She is survived by two brothers, Dan Schmitz of Ewing, Mo., Philip Schmitz of Ewing Mo., three sisters, Joan Black of Columbia, Mo., Alice (Dale) Peters of Quincy, Ill., and Lucinda Moss of Ewing, Mo., and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Leo Schmitz, James Schmitz, three sisters, Ruth Krietemeyer, Rose Sharpe and Patricia Stegeman, a brother and sister in infancy.
Judith graduated from Ewing High School and attended Gem City Business College. She lived in Denver, Colorado, for 25 years, including ten years working at Lowry Air Force Base. She later worked for The Columbia Tribune in Columbia, Missouri, until her retirement in 2005.
Judith believed strongly in the power of prayer and had a special devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Judith enjoyed traveling, especially to California, South Dakota, and Gatlinburg, Tennessee. She was an avid reader who loved mysteries and expressed her creativity through acrylic, watercolor, and charcoal painting. She was also a talented seamstress and enjoyed cooking for family and friends.
Judith will be remembered for her strong faith, artistic talents, and the kindness she shared with those she loved
Services: Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2026, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ewing, Mo. Fr. Boniface officiating. Friends and Family are invited to Judith’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2026, at the Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, Mo.
Pallbearers: Gregory Sharpe, David Schmitz, Edwin Schmitz, Brian Moss, Aaron Schmitz, Steven Peters, Chris Black and Kent Stegeman.
Burial: Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery in Ewing, Mo.
Memorials: Queen of Peace Catholic Church, St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church and Blessing Hospice.
Arrangements: Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, Mo.
Judith was born June 3, 1942, near Sutter, Ill., in Hancock County, to John L. Schmitz and Stella E. Staff Schmitz.
She is survived by two brothers, Dan Schmitz of Ewing, Mo., Philip Schmitz of Ewing Mo., three sisters, Joan Black of Columbia, Mo., Alice (Dale) Peters of Quincy, Ill., and Lucinda Moss of Ewing, Mo., and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Leo Schmitz, James Schmitz, three sisters, Ruth Krietemeyer, Rose Sharpe and Patricia Stegeman, a brother and sister in infancy.
Judith graduated from Ewing High School and attended Gem City Business College. She lived in Denver, Colorado, for 25 years, including ten years working at Lowry Air Force Base. She later worked for The Columbia Tribune in Columbia, Missouri, until her retirement in 2005.
Judith believed strongly in the power of prayer and had a special devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Judith enjoyed traveling, especially to California, South Dakota, and Gatlinburg, Tennessee. She was an avid reader who loved mysteries and expressed her creativity through acrylic, watercolor, and charcoal painting. She was also a talented seamstress and enjoyed cooking for family and friends.
Judith will be remembered for her strong faith, artistic talents, and the kindness she shared with those she loved
Services: Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2026, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ewing, Mo. Fr. Boniface officiating. Friends and Family are invited to Judith’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2026, at the Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, Mo.
Pallbearers: Gregory Sharpe, David Schmitz, Edwin Schmitz, Brian Moss, Aaron Schmitz, Steven Peters, Chris Black and Kent Stegeman.
Burial: Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery in Ewing, Mo.
Memorials: Queen of Peace Catholic Church, St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church and Blessing Hospice.
Arrangements: Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, Mo.
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