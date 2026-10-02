JOHN CALDWELL
October 02, 2026
John J. Caldwell, 81, of Meyer, Ill., died September 29, 2026, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
John was born on May 5, 1945, in Quincy, Ill., to Joe Caldwell and Carol Carothers Caldwell. He married Sylvia Sue Acker Caldwell on March 7, 1964, at the Methodist Church in Warsaw, Ill. She preceded him in death May 3, 2017.
Survivors include his brother Dan (Tabetha) Caldwell of Camdenton, Mo., beloved dog, Rock, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, son, Joseph “Little Joe” Ray Caldwell, parents, Joe and Carol Carothers Caldwell, sister, Lynn Cawood and Marlene Izard.
John graduated from Warsaw High School in 1962. He was born and raised on a farm, and farming remained his lifelong passion. It was in his blood, his heart, and his soul. Throughout his life, he pursued several business ventures, including owning a Massey Ferguson dealership in Canton, Missouri, with his brother, Dan, and Sue by his side in the early 1980s. Following the Flood of 1993, they opened The Break Hunting Preserve, where they welcomed hunters from near and far and became active in pheasant shooting competitions.
John was a strong advocate for youth, sharing his love of hunting, fishing, and the outdoors with countless young people. He enjoyed spending time on the river fishing with Ace, never a bad day was had, what mattered was they were fishing. He proudly coached an undefeated Warsaw baseball team. He believed in fairness, stood firm in his convictions, and was always willing to help others.
A devoted husband, John, lovingly cared for his wife during her final years. In recent years, he found great companionship with his beloved dog, Rock, taking him to the river for swims or to town for the occasional cheeseburger, TCBY, or the ever-present sandwich cookie snacks just for Rock.
John enjoyed watching FOX News, college football, and the St. Louis Cardinals. He collected firearms, loved traveling to Hawaii and Las Vegas, and never turned down a handheld pie, hot or cold. Above all, he was a kind, generous man who would do anything for anyone and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral Services: 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo. Mike Roux will officiate. Friends and Family are invited to John’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo. Pallbearers: Randy Caldwell, Robby Caldwell, Richie Caldwell, JC Curtis III, Parker Dietrich, Garrett Asher and Kit Caldwell. Honorary pallbearers: Larry Caldwell, Jack Curtis Jr., Ace Baxter, Dale Asher, Rock Caldwell, Bob Kiser, and Larry Crow.
Burial: Forrest Grove Cemetery in Canton, Mo.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fisherman Association to further support shooting sports for youth.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo.
John was born on May 5, 1945, in Quincy, Ill., to Joe Caldwell and Carol Carothers Caldwell. He married Sylvia Sue Acker Caldwell on March 7, 1964, at the Methodist Church in Warsaw, Ill. She preceded him in death May 3, 2017.
Survivors include his brother Dan (Tabetha) Caldwell of Camdenton, Mo., beloved dog, Rock, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, son, Joseph “Little Joe” Ray Caldwell, parents, Joe and Carol Carothers Caldwell, sister, Lynn Cawood and Marlene Izard.
John graduated from Warsaw High School in 1962. He was born and raised on a farm, and farming remained his lifelong passion. It was in his blood, his heart, and his soul. Throughout his life, he pursued several business ventures, including owning a Massey Ferguson dealership in Canton, Missouri, with his brother, Dan, and Sue by his side in the early 1980s. Following the Flood of 1993, they opened The Break Hunting Preserve, where they welcomed hunters from near and far and became active in pheasant shooting competitions.
John was a strong advocate for youth, sharing his love of hunting, fishing, and the outdoors with countless young people. He enjoyed spending time on the river fishing with Ace, never a bad day was had, what mattered was they were fishing. He proudly coached an undefeated Warsaw baseball team. He believed in fairness, stood firm in his convictions, and was always willing to help others.
A devoted husband, John, lovingly cared for his wife during her final years. In recent years, he found great companionship with his beloved dog, Rock, taking him to the river for swims or to town for the occasional cheeseburger, TCBY, or the ever-present sandwich cookie snacks just for Rock.
John enjoyed watching FOX News, college football, and the St. Louis Cardinals. He collected firearms, loved traveling to Hawaii and Las Vegas, and never turned down a handheld pie, hot or cold. Above all, he was a kind, generous man who would do anything for anyone and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral Services: 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo. Mike Roux will officiate. Friends and Family are invited to John’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo. Pallbearers: Randy Caldwell, Robby Caldwell, Richie Caldwell, JC Curtis III, Parker Dietrich, Garrett Asher and Kit Caldwell. Honorary pallbearers: Larry Caldwell, Jack Curtis Jr., Ace Baxter, Dale Asher, Rock Caldwell, Bob Kiser, and Larry Crow.
Burial: Forrest Grove Cemetery in Canton, Mo.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fisherman Association to further support shooting sports for youth.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo.
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