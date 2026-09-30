Lady Cougar Golf at Troy Tournament

September 30, 2026

Out of 16 teams, all class 3 and 4 schools, Highland shot a 369 and came in 5th place at the Troy Invitational Golf Tournament.
Individually, Ava Hudson shot an 86 and came in 15th place.
Georgia Klocke shot an 80 and came in 7th place.





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