Lady Cougar Golf at Troy Tournament
September 30, 2026
Out of 16 teams, all class 3 and 4 schools, Highland shot a 369 and came in 5th place at the Troy Invitational Golf Tournament.
Individually, Ava Hudson shot an 86 and came in 15th place.
Georgia Klocke shot an 80 and came in 7th place.
Individually, Ava Hudson shot an 86 and came in 15th place.
Georgia Klocke shot an 80 and came in 7th place.
A healthy Lewis County requires great community news.
Please support The Press-News Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Press-News Journal by subscribing today!