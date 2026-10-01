Ms. Iowa Senior Division 2026
October 01, 2026
Tamela LaFoe of Keokuk, was recently awarded the title of Ms. Iowa Sr. Division 2026 through the United American Pageant System. Tamela is formerly of Lewis County.
As the winner of the title, LaFoe will promote her platform, “ Ageless Impact” which looks to involve Seniors with opportunities of volunteering, as well as staying socially, mentally and physically active. Miss LaFoe has spoken throughout the Tri -State area on the importance of engaging Seniors as “untapped resources”. “Seniors can bring decades of knowledge and experience to local organizations and non-profits.” LaFoe continued,” Retirement isn’t the end of the line; it’s more of a graduation. Graduations are celebrations and retirement should be a celebration. A time when you finally get to do everything you put delayed to raise a family and make a living. Now, it’s time to travel, volunteer and experience the best time of your life.”
As the winner of the title, LaFoe will promote her platform, “ Ageless Impact” which looks to involve Seniors with opportunities of volunteering, as well as staying socially, mentally and physically active. Miss LaFoe has spoken throughout the Tri -State area on the importance of engaging Seniors as “untapped resources”. “Seniors can bring decades of knowledge and experience to local organizations and non-profits.” LaFoe continued,” Retirement isn’t the end of the line; it’s more of a graduation. Graduations are celebrations and retirement should be a celebration. A time when you finally get to do everything you put delayed to raise a family and make a living. Now, it’s time to travel, volunteer and experience the best time of your life.”
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