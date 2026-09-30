Barton Team Member of the Month
September 30, 2026
Skip Barton was chosen as Missouri State Park member of the month. Skip handcrafted 11 windows for the Moorland House at Battle of Athens State Historic Site. Each window had unique measurements and needed to be specially designed and crafted. Skips great handcrafting skills and hard work saved the Missouri State Park a lot of money and brought great preservation to a historic building. Skip resides in Canton Mo.
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