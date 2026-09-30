Highland Football vs Monroe City

September 30, 2026

The Highland Football Cougars traveled to Monroe City on Sept. 25 and lost that game 52-6. Pictured are #6 Xavier Santiago with a winning touchdown. The Cougars will face Palmyra at Highland on Oct. 2. The Highland Class of 1976 are having a reunion during the weekend and the class will be recognized during the football game. 





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