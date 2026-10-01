JAMES JOB
October 01, 2026
James Duane Job, 64, of Durham, Mo., died September 23, 2026, at his home in Durham, Mo.
James was born on August 10, 1962, in Quincy, Ill., to Duane Job and Carmelita (Campbell) Job.
He married Kelly Mae Roberts on November 6, 1982, in Durham, Mo. She preceded him in death on January 7, 2020.
Survivors include his children, Kayla Marie (Merritt) Lomax of Durham, Mo.; Kelsey Mae Job of Durham, Mo.; and Kristine Michelle Job of LaGrange, Mo.; his granddaughter, Grace; his sister, Jeana (James) Geisendorfer of Lewistown, Mo; his sister-in-law, Kim Roberts of Mexico, Mo.; his brother-in-law, Brian Deen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kelly; his sister, Debra (Job) Deen; and his son, Michael James Job.
James was also known by many as J.J., Jimmy Job, Jim Job, and Jim. He worked for Prairie Farms for more than 25 years and was known for his dedication and strong work ethic.
James was a talented cook, especially known for his fried chicken and barbecue chicken, and a gifted singer who enjoyed sharing music with others. He was a proud grandfather to his beloved granddaughter, Grace, who brought him great joy.
He enjoyed watching The Incredible Dr. Pol, MASH*, James Bond films, scary movies, and professional wrestling. James also enjoyed playing Minecraft on his Xbox, playing cards, collecting Western novels, and collecting model trains.
He enjoyed trips to Branson, FunCity Resort, and Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
James was a member of Wyaconda Baptist Church, and loved to sing, especially When They Ring Those Golden Bells, Beulah Land, and Let Others See Jesus In You.
He will be remembered for his love of family, good food, and the many smiles he shared with those who knew him.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 9, 2026, at Wyaconda Baptist Church Cemetery, Canton, Mo. Pastor Orlie Yoder will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be Merritt Lomax, Brian Deen, Ethan Geisendorfer, James Geisendorfer, David Lomax, and Sidney Sutton.
Memorials may be made payable to Wyaconda Baptist Church or the Grace Lomax Education Fund
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo.
James was born on August 10, 1962, in Quincy, Ill., to Duane Job and Carmelita (Campbell) Job.
He married Kelly Mae Roberts on November 6, 1982, in Durham, Mo. She preceded him in death on January 7, 2020.
Survivors include his children, Kayla Marie (Merritt) Lomax of Durham, Mo.; Kelsey Mae Job of Durham, Mo.; and Kristine Michelle Job of LaGrange, Mo.; his granddaughter, Grace; his sister, Jeana (James) Geisendorfer of Lewistown, Mo; his sister-in-law, Kim Roberts of Mexico, Mo.; his brother-in-law, Brian Deen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kelly; his sister, Debra (Job) Deen; and his son, Michael James Job.
James was also known by many as J.J., Jimmy Job, Jim Job, and Jim. He worked for Prairie Farms for more than 25 years and was known for his dedication and strong work ethic.
James was a talented cook, especially known for his fried chicken and barbecue chicken, and a gifted singer who enjoyed sharing music with others. He was a proud grandfather to his beloved granddaughter, Grace, who brought him great joy.
He enjoyed watching The Incredible Dr. Pol, MASH*, James Bond films, scary movies, and professional wrestling. James also enjoyed playing Minecraft on his Xbox, playing cards, collecting Western novels, and collecting model trains.
He enjoyed trips to Branson, FunCity Resort, and Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
James was a member of Wyaconda Baptist Church, and loved to sing, especially When They Ring Those Golden Bells, Beulah Land, and Let Others See Jesus In You.
He will be remembered for his love of family, good food, and the many smiles he shared with those who knew him.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 9, 2026, at Wyaconda Baptist Church Cemetery, Canton, Mo. Pastor Orlie Yoder will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be Merritt Lomax, Brian Deen, Ethan Geisendorfer, James Geisendorfer, David Lomax, and Sidney Sutton.
Memorials may be made payable to Wyaconda Baptist Church or the Grace Lomax Education Fund
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Mo.
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