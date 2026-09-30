PATRICIA BUNCH
September 30, 2026
Patricia “Patti” Ann Sanders-Bunch, 76, of Canton, Missouri, died September 16, 2026, at the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton, with full military honors to follow. A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon until 4 p.m.
Honorary pallbearers: Matt Wolf, Zayne Wolf, Justin Turner, Tad Robertson, Patrick, Mark, Edward and Michael Zumpol, and Jamie, John, and Ryan Sanders.
Patti was born November 30, 1949, in Jamaica, Queens, New York, to John and Evelyn (Fischer) Sanders. She graduated from Babylon High School in 1967 and enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving as a dental assistant during the Vietnam era. While stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, she met Gary Bunch of LaGrange, Missouri. They married in October 1969. Following her honorable discharge in 1970, they began their family in New York, eventually making Canton their longtime home.
Patti devoted more than 40 years to healthcare. She began as a Licensed Practical Nurse and, while raising six children and working 12-hour shifts, continued her education to become a Registered Nurse. She graduated from John Wood Community College and
Hannibal-LaGrange College with a BSN degree.
Her career included work at Blessing Hospital, the Illinois Veterans Home, Levering Regional Health Care Center, and the Western Illinois Council on Alcoholism. She served as Director of Nursing and Administrator of Fountain Court Care Center. She was a State Inspector with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Patti was a member of the Great River Corvette Club, enjoyed boating on the Mississippi River, bowling, listening to Gary’s bands, and going to the Casino. She loved antiques and animals. Her family was the most important part of her life.
Patti is survived by her husband, Gary Bunch; children, Gary Dean Bunch (Betty), Jack Bunch (Farrah), Julie Robertson (Tad), Ashley Bunch (Kristie), Bentley Bunch (Jennifer), and Tara Bunch; grandchildren, Samantha, Savannah, Kathlynne, Kyla, Gabby, Duke, Daisy, Samuel, Ty, Salem, Sophie, Blake, Abigail, Emma, Lucas, Ellie, Oliver, and Theo; sister, Evelyn Zumpol; sister-in-law, Debbie Sanders; and numerous nephews and their spouses.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Evelyn Sanders; brother, John Sanders; brothers-in-law, Jay Zumpol and David Burbridge Sr.; niece, Katie Sanders; and grandson, Henry Bunch.
Donations may be made to The Headstrong Project, Homeward Bound Waggin, Inc., or an animal rescue or anti-cruelty organization of the donor’s choice.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton, with full military honors to follow. A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon until 4 p.m.
Honorary pallbearers: Matt Wolf, Zayne Wolf, Justin Turner, Tad Robertson, Patrick, Mark, Edward and Michael Zumpol, and Jamie, John, and Ryan Sanders.
Patti was born November 30, 1949, in Jamaica, Queens, New York, to John and Evelyn (Fischer) Sanders. She graduated from Babylon High School in 1967 and enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving as a dental assistant during the Vietnam era. While stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, she met Gary Bunch of LaGrange, Missouri. They married in October 1969. Following her honorable discharge in 1970, they began their family in New York, eventually making Canton their longtime home.
Patti devoted more than 40 years to healthcare. She began as a Licensed Practical Nurse and, while raising six children and working 12-hour shifts, continued her education to become a Registered Nurse. She graduated from John Wood Community College and
Hannibal-LaGrange College with a BSN degree.
Her career included work at Blessing Hospital, the Illinois Veterans Home, Levering Regional Health Care Center, and the Western Illinois Council on Alcoholism. She served as Director of Nursing and Administrator of Fountain Court Care Center. She was a State Inspector with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Patti was a member of the Great River Corvette Club, enjoyed boating on the Mississippi River, bowling, listening to Gary’s bands, and going to the Casino. She loved antiques and animals. Her family was the most important part of her life.
Patti is survived by her husband, Gary Bunch; children, Gary Dean Bunch (Betty), Jack Bunch (Farrah), Julie Robertson (Tad), Ashley Bunch (Kristie), Bentley Bunch (Jennifer), and Tara Bunch; grandchildren, Samantha, Savannah, Kathlynne, Kyla, Gabby, Duke, Daisy, Samuel, Ty, Salem, Sophie, Blake, Abigail, Emma, Lucas, Ellie, Oliver, and Theo; sister, Evelyn Zumpol; sister-in-law, Debbie Sanders; and numerous nephews and their spouses.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Evelyn Sanders; brother, John Sanders; brothers-in-law, Jay Zumpol and David Burbridge Sr.; niece, Katie Sanders; and grandson, Henry Bunch.
Donations may be made to The Headstrong Project, Homeward Bound Waggin, Inc., or an animal rescue or anti-cruelty organization of the donor’s choice.