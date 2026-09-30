RICHARD KRAMER
September 30, 2026
Richard “Dick” Kramer, 90, of Palmyra, Mo., died September 26, 2026, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, Mo.
Dick was born on January 23, 1936, in Dover, Mo., to Wilbur Lee Kramer and Mildred Marie Kramer. He was married to Frances Luella Bennett Kramer on March 12, 1965, at Madison Park Church in Quincy, Ill. She preceded him in death May 30, 2023.
Survivors include his son, Curtis Kramer of Palmyra, Mo., grandchildren, Garrett Kramer of Ozark, Mo., Andrea Hilsden of Temecula, Calif., Lilly Hilsden of Tucson, Ariz., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter-in-law, Tammy Kramer, sister, Marion Jean Warning, and brother, Arlus Kramer.
Dick was a proud Army Veteran and lifelong farmer who dedicated much of his life to working the land. He enjoyed operating John Deere equipment and was known for his innovative farming ability and ability to modify his machinery. After retirement, he put his skills to work in his woodworking shop, crafting furniture and other treasured pieces.
A devoted husband, Dick lovingly cared for Luella during her illness. He enjoyed traveling to Colorado, the Grand Canyon, and Florida, and took pride in collecting belt buckles and toy tractors. He also enjoyed gardening, raising beautiful flower beds and vegetable gardens, and maintaining a perfectly kept yard.
Growing up, Dick enjoyed coon hunting and later developed a liking for deer hunting along with his son Curtis. He loved Gospel and Bluegrass music, watching the RFD farming channel, church programs on Sundays, going out to eat, and indulging his sweet tooth from time to time. Dick was Baptist by Faith his whole life and read his Bible daily. Being a strong Christian played a very important role in the way he served his family and community.
Dick was known for being a perfectionist and also for his generous heart. He would gladly give the shirt off his back to help someone in need and never sought recognition for his kindness. He will be remembered for his hardworking spirit, devotion to family, and willingness to help others.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange, Mo. Minister Kevin Wilkerson will officiate. Burial with full Military Honors performed by Boots-Dickson Post 174 of the American Legion will follow at the Dover Cemetery in LaGrange, Mo. Pallbearers: Steve Mast, Brad Speak, Ken Greger, Rodney Bushmeyer, Loren Weise and Lane McKenzie. Honorary pallbearers: Elaine Lochman, Dee Gordon, Kristi McKenzie, and Will Bier.
Friends and Family are invited to Dick’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2026, at the Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange, Mo.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dover Cemetery or St. Croix Hospice.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange, Mo.
Dick was born on January 23, 1936, in Dover, Mo., to Wilbur Lee Kramer and Mildred Marie Kramer. He was married to Frances Luella Bennett Kramer on March 12, 1965, at Madison Park Church in Quincy, Ill. She preceded him in death May 30, 2023.
Survivors include his son, Curtis Kramer of Palmyra, Mo., grandchildren, Garrett Kramer of Ozark, Mo., Andrea Hilsden of Temecula, Calif., Lilly Hilsden of Tucson, Ariz., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter-in-law, Tammy Kramer, sister, Marion Jean Warning, and brother, Arlus Kramer.
Dick was a proud Army Veteran and lifelong farmer who dedicated much of his life to working the land. He enjoyed operating John Deere equipment and was known for his innovative farming ability and ability to modify his machinery. After retirement, he put his skills to work in his woodworking shop, crafting furniture and other treasured pieces.
A devoted husband, Dick lovingly cared for Luella during her illness. He enjoyed traveling to Colorado, the Grand Canyon, and Florida, and took pride in collecting belt buckles and toy tractors. He also enjoyed gardening, raising beautiful flower beds and vegetable gardens, and maintaining a perfectly kept yard.
Growing up, Dick enjoyed coon hunting and later developed a liking for deer hunting along with his son Curtis. He loved Gospel and Bluegrass music, watching the RFD farming channel, church programs on Sundays, going out to eat, and indulging his sweet tooth from time to time. Dick was Baptist by Faith his whole life and read his Bible daily. Being a strong Christian played a very important role in the way he served his family and community.
Dick was known for being a perfectionist and also for his generous heart. He would gladly give the shirt off his back to help someone in need and never sought recognition for his kindness. He will be remembered for his hardworking spirit, devotion to family, and willingness to help others.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange, Mo. Minister Kevin Wilkerson will officiate. Burial with full Military Honors performed by Boots-Dickson Post 174 of the American Legion will follow at the Dover Cemetery in LaGrange, Mo. Pallbearers: Steve Mast, Brad Speak, Ken Greger, Rodney Bushmeyer, Loren Weise and Lane McKenzie. Honorary pallbearers: Elaine Lochman, Dee Gordon, Kristi McKenzie, and Will Bier.
Friends and Family are invited to Dick’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2026, at the Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange, Mo.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dover Cemetery or St. Croix Hospice.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange, Mo.
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