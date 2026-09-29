ROGER STANDBRIDGE
September 29, 2026
Roger Keith Standbridge, 77, of Durham, Mo., died September 25, 2026, at Country Aire Retirement Center in Lewistown, Mo.
Roger was born on April 8, 1949, in Maywood, Mo., to William C. Standbridge and Helen M. Sanders Standbridge.
Survivors include his siblings, Carol Toomey of Maywood, Mo., Sharon (John) Wallace of St. Louis, Mo., Ed (Lois) Standbridge of Ga., Jeannie Loscher of Canton, Mo., Peggy Harscher of LaGrange, Mo., Pam (Randy) Novinger of LaGrange, Mo., Michael (Rhonda) Standbridge of Greenwood, Mo., Ken (Gisele) Standbridge of Columbia, Tenn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Stella Mae Cummings, William “Bill” Standbridge, Robert “Bob” Standbridge, Mary Elaine Standbridge, and Donna Rae Godman.
Roger was a sharp-minded man who always seemed to have an idea in the works or something he wanted to build, fix, or improve. An excellent welder, Roger took pride in his ability to work with his hands and figure things out.
In his younger years, Roger enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors. In later years, he enjoyed online shopping, watching westerns such as, The Andy Griffith Show, and Bonanza. He had a love for old country music and a large collection of old records that he treasured.
Roger could be stubborn and set in his ways, but underneath that was a soft heart and a deep love for his family. He trusted and cared deeply for those closest to him. He also had a simple appreciation for some of life’s little pleasures—Mountain Dew, chips, popcorn, and a good western.
Roger will be remembered for his sharp mind, his determination, his unique personality, and most of all, the love and trust he shared with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral Services were held September 29, 2026, at the Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, Mo. Mr. Mike Keller will officiated.
Burial with full Military Honors performed by Lewis County Memorial Post 578 of the American Legion will follow at the Durham Cemetery in Durham, Mo. Visitation was held prior to services. Pallbearers: Michael Standbridge, Ken Standbridge, Bryce Standbridge Bill Olson, Tyler Olson, and Randy Novinger. Honorary pallbearer: Ed Standbridge.
Memorial contributions in honor of Roger may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements: Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, Mo.
Roger was born on April 8, 1949, in Maywood, Mo., to William C. Standbridge and Helen M. Sanders Standbridge.
Survivors include his siblings, Carol Toomey of Maywood, Mo., Sharon (John) Wallace of St. Louis, Mo., Ed (Lois) Standbridge of Ga., Jeannie Loscher of Canton, Mo., Peggy Harscher of LaGrange, Mo., Pam (Randy) Novinger of LaGrange, Mo., Michael (Rhonda) Standbridge of Greenwood, Mo., Ken (Gisele) Standbridge of Columbia, Tenn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Stella Mae Cummings, William “Bill” Standbridge, Robert “Bob” Standbridge, Mary Elaine Standbridge, and Donna Rae Godman.
Roger was a sharp-minded man who always seemed to have an idea in the works or something he wanted to build, fix, or improve. An excellent welder, Roger took pride in his ability to work with his hands and figure things out.
In his younger years, Roger enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors. In later years, he enjoyed online shopping, watching westerns such as, The Andy Griffith Show, and Bonanza. He had a love for old country music and a large collection of old records that he treasured.
Roger could be stubborn and set in his ways, but underneath that was a soft heart and a deep love for his family. He trusted and cared deeply for those closest to him. He also had a simple appreciation for some of life’s little pleasures—Mountain Dew, chips, popcorn, and a good western.
Roger will be remembered for his sharp mind, his determination, his unique personality, and most of all, the love and trust he shared with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral Services were held September 29, 2026, at the Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, Mo. Mr. Mike Keller will officiated.
Burial with full Military Honors performed by Lewis County Memorial Post 578 of the American Legion will follow at the Durham Cemetery in Durham, Mo. Visitation was held prior to services. Pallbearers: Michael Standbridge, Ken Standbridge, Bryce Standbridge Bill Olson, Tyler Olson, and Randy Novinger. Honorary pallbearer: Ed Standbridge.
Memorial contributions in honor of Roger may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements: Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, Mo.
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