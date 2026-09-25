Highland Elementary Playground Donation
September 25, 2026
Due to the incredible partnership and a generous $45,000 donation from La Belle Chapter 316 Order of the Eastern Star, the Masonic Home of Missouri, and the Lewis County PTO, Highland Elementary’s playground has gotten a major upgrade.
Because of their generosity, three brand new playground shade structures that will double as outdoor classrooms AND fully renovate our basketball court for our students to enjoy have been installed
Community partnerships like this make a lasting impact on the kids. These upgrades have given the Cougars shaded and vibrant spaces to learn, play, and grow.
Special appreciation and gratitude goes to the La Belle Chapter 316 Order of Eastern Star, the Masonic Home of Missouri, and the hardworking Lewis County PTO for seeing a need and investing in the school’s future.
Because of their generosity, three brand new playground shade structures that will double as outdoor classrooms AND fully renovate our basketball court for our students to enjoy have been installed
Community partnerships like this make a lasting impact on the kids. These upgrades have given the Cougars shaded and vibrant spaces to learn, play, and grow.
Special appreciation and gratitude goes to the La Belle Chapter 316 Order of Eastern Star, the Masonic Home of Missouri, and the hardworking Lewis County PTO for seeing a need and investing in the school’s future.
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