Highland Homecoming Royalty Candidates
September 24, 2026
Highland Homecoming was celebrated on Sept. 18 at a home game against South Shelby. Homecoming candidates pictured are: front row: Ryleigh Brumbaugh, Dylanie Swango, Delilah Megee, Leah Hoffman, Mackenzie Lydolph, AJ Caudill, Becca Wright and Alaina Uppinghouse. Back row: Eli Santiago, Carson Aycock, Dawson Hedges, Colin McReynolds, Brock Schneider, Heath Feldkamp, Travis Wagy and Dayn Hedges. Crowned King and Queen were Colin McReynolds and Leah Hoffman. Named Prince and Princess were Heath Feldkamp and AJ Claudill.
Click on photo to see all the students
Click on photo to see all the students
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