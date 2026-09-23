Highland Celebrates Homecoming
September 23, 2026
Highland High School celebrated Homecoming with several activities throughout the week leading up to the football game against South Shelby on Sept. 18. The Cougars were defeated by South Shelby 42-0. A talent show was held as part of the week long activities, along with an afternoon pep rally that included the Highland Marching Cougars and all the cheerleaders taking part in the fun afternoon.
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