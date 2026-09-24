Culver-Stockton Alumna Earns Master’s Degree
September 24, 2026
More than 40 years after earning her undergraduate degree from Culver-Stockton College, Stacy Raith ’83, MAOL ’26 decided it was time to become a student again.
Raith originally chose Culver-Stockton because she could pursue several interests, including basketball and performance choirs. Looking back, she credits those experiences and her liberal arts education with preparing her for leadership throughout her career.
“Even though I did not utilize my major in my career choice, I truly believe that the liberal arts education prepared me for leadership,” Raith said. “Additionally, involvement in sports, music and sorority emphasized teamwork, patience and tolerance, and competitiveness, all of which have been instrumental in my career.”
While doing more training and teaching as part of her professional work, Raith realized she wanted to update her approach. Returning to school would allow her to experience today’s learning environment while gaining knowledge she could apply professionally. There was also a personal reason — she wanted to feel challenged and accomplished.
When Culver-Stockton introduced its Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership (MAOL), Raith decided the timing was right. Still, she had questions about returning to school after so many years. “Would it be applicable this late in my career? Could I complete it successfully? Time management, remembering how to study and write,” she said. Ultimately, she decided to take the chance before she felt it would be too late.
Raith’s second experience at Culver-Stockton looked much different from her first. Instead of attending classes on the Hill, she completed the MAOL program online. The format gave her the flexibility to fit coursework into her schedule and find a routine that worked for her.
“I am a night owl and an all-in type of person,” she said. “I could sit through one assignment all night without interruptions, and that proved successful for me.”
Although her classes were online, Raith still found opportunities to connect with her classmates. Her professional experience allowed her to bring a different perspective to class discussions while learning from a new generation of students.
“It was wonderful to share experiences with other MAOL students and to watch them grow through the educational process,” she said. “They also taught me so much through technology and simplification of processes.”
The program also introduced her to subjects she had never explored before.
“I loved business data analytics because it was something I had never done before,” she said.
For Raith, earning her MAOL wasn't simply about adding another credential to her résumé.
“Sometimes you do things just for yourself,” she said. “I wanted knowledge and accomplishment. Some of it was validation that I had done things correctly throughout my career, and continuing to learn is never a waste.”
Her coursework also reinforced how important it is for leaders to continue adapting throughout their careers.
“Managing people is generational,” Raith said. “People change, expectations change, styles of management and leadership change, and if you want to be successful, you have to be willing to evolve and change also.”
That is a lesson she hopes other professionals will take from her experience.
“The world is changing every day. Keep up!” she said. “The sooner you gain the knowledge, the sooner you can apply it.”
More than four decades after her first Culver-Stockton experience, Raith returned with a different perspective, more confidence, and a desire to keep learning. If someone had told her younger self that she would one day return to C-SC for a master’s degree, she knows exactly how she would have responded.
“I would have said to myself, ‘You were lucky to just get through college,” Raith said. “’A master’s? Yeah, right!’”
Now a two-time graduate, Raith is proud both chapters of her education took place at Culver-Stockton. “I am very proud to be a Wildcat and truly believe in the College,” she added.
Raith originally chose Culver-Stockton because she could pursue several interests, including basketball and performance choirs. Looking back, she credits those experiences and her liberal arts education with preparing her for leadership throughout her career.
“Even though I did not utilize my major in my career choice, I truly believe that the liberal arts education prepared me for leadership,” Raith said. “Additionally, involvement in sports, music and sorority emphasized teamwork, patience and tolerance, and competitiveness, all of which have been instrumental in my career.”
While doing more training and teaching as part of her professional work, Raith realized she wanted to update her approach. Returning to school would allow her to experience today’s learning environment while gaining knowledge she could apply professionally. There was also a personal reason — she wanted to feel challenged and accomplished.
When Culver-Stockton introduced its Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership (MAOL), Raith decided the timing was right. Still, she had questions about returning to school after so many years. “Would it be applicable this late in my career? Could I complete it successfully? Time management, remembering how to study and write,” she said. Ultimately, she decided to take the chance before she felt it would be too late.
Raith’s second experience at Culver-Stockton looked much different from her first. Instead of attending classes on the Hill, she completed the MAOL program online. The format gave her the flexibility to fit coursework into her schedule and find a routine that worked for her.
“I am a night owl and an all-in type of person,” she said. “I could sit through one assignment all night without interruptions, and that proved successful for me.”
Although her classes were online, Raith still found opportunities to connect with her classmates. Her professional experience allowed her to bring a different perspective to class discussions while learning from a new generation of students.
“It was wonderful to share experiences with other MAOL students and to watch them grow through the educational process,” she said. “They also taught me so much through technology and simplification of processes.”
The program also introduced her to subjects she had never explored before.
“I loved business data analytics because it was something I had never done before,” she said.
For Raith, earning her MAOL wasn't simply about adding another credential to her résumé.
“Sometimes you do things just for yourself,” she said. “I wanted knowledge and accomplishment. Some of it was validation that I had done things correctly throughout my career, and continuing to learn is never a waste.”
Her coursework also reinforced how important it is for leaders to continue adapting throughout their careers.
“Managing people is generational,” Raith said. “People change, expectations change, styles of management and leadership change, and if you want to be successful, you have to be willing to evolve and change also.”
That is a lesson she hopes other professionals will take from her experience.
“The world is changing every day. Keep up!” she said. “The sooner you gain the knowledge, the sooner you can apply it.”
More than four decades after her first Culver-Stockton experience, Raith returned with a different perspective, more confidence, and a desire to keep learning. If someone had told her younger self that she would one day return to C-SC for a master’s degree, she knows exactly how she would have responded.
“I would have said to myself, ‘You were lucky to just get through college,” Raith said. “’A master’s? Yeah, right!’”
Now a two-time graduate, Raith is proud both chapters of her education took place at Culver-Stockton. “I am very proud to be a Wildcat and truly believe in the College,” she added.
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