MACC Honors
September 23, 2026
Moberly Area Community College recently announced the summer 2026 President’s and Dean’s lists. During the summer 2026 semester, 242 students obtained a 4.00 grade point average in six or more semester hours and qualify for the President’s List.
To qualify for the Dean’s list, 119 students obtained between a 3.50 and a 3.99 grade point average in six or more semester hours for the summer 2026 semester.
Named to Presidents list were from Canton: Makenna Boll and Tyler Frazier and from Lewistown Catherine Darnell. Rachel Bringer of LaGrange was named to the Dean’s list.
To qualify for the Dean’s list, 119 students obtained between a 3.50 and a 3.99 grade point average in six or more semester hours for the summer 2026 semester.
Named to Presidents list were from Canton: Makenna Boll and Tyler Frazier and from Lewistown Catherine Darnell. Rachel Bringer of LaGrange was named to the Dean’s list.
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