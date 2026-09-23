Summer Utility Assistance Ending
September 23, 2026
NECAC is reminding area residents that the application deadline for summer utility assistance is Sept. 30.
To qualify, applicants must have received a disconnect notice from their utility provider. The maximum accumulative amount they can receive is $300 between June 1 and Sept. 30.
NECAC will need a disconnect notice and a receipt for any portion of the bill over the $300 limit from people who have received LIHEAP funds since last October and have not moved. An application, disconnect notice, previous month’s income and proof of Social Security number will be needed from those who have not received funding or have moved.
Applications may be found at www.necac.org or at any of the agency’s 12 county service centers in Northeast Missouri. The winter portion of the program begins Nov. 1 for seniors and the disabled, and Dec. 1 for all others. More information is available by calling 573-324-0120.
To qualify, applicants must have received a disconnect notice from their utility provider. The maximum accumulative amount they can receive is $300 between June 1 and Sept. 30.
NECAC will need a disconnect notice and a receipt for any portion of the bill over the $300 limit from people who have received LIHEAP funds since last October and have not moved. An application, disconnect notice, previous month’s income and proof of Social Security number will be needed from those who have not received funding or have moved.
Applications may be found at www.necac.org or at any of the agency’s 12 county service centers in Northeast Missouri. The winter portion of the program begins Nov. 1 for seniors and the disabled, and Dec. 1 for all others. More information is available by calling 573-324-0120.
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