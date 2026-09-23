OATS Transit
September 23, 2026
OATS Transit is currently offering regular transportation services to the rural general public of any age. To schedule a ride or to inquire about services available in your area, please call the OATS Transit office at 660-415-0901 or 800-654-6287. Visit the website at www.oatstransit.org, where you can find your local schedule by clicking on your county under the “Bus Schedules” tab. OATS offices will be closed and regular routes not running on Monday, October 12 for Columbus Day.
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