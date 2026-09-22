IRA RALPH WENNEKER
September 22, 2026
Ira Ralph Wenneker, 82 of Lewistown, Missouri, died September 20, 2026 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.
The son of Ira Leach and Ruth Mae (Wheeler) Wenneker was born on January 15, 1944 at Quincy, Illinois. He was united in marriage to Marjorie A. “Marge” Forsythe on October 26, 1976 at the Park United Methodist Church in Lewistown, Missouri.
Ralph was of the Methodist faith. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He liked to do carpentry and gardening and was a jack of all trades who could fix anything.
He is survived by his children, Jim (Rebecca) Kincaid of Royce City, Tx., Tony Kincaid of Kahoka, Mo., Mary Jane Kincaid of Quincy, Il., Amy Gaus of Canton, Mo., David Wenneker of Palmyra, Mo. and Paul Wenneker of Lewistown, Mo.; grandchildren, Heather Brandon, Haley Kincaid, Kayla Miller, Maggie Adrian, Tawny Gaus, Lindsey Jennings, Jake Wenneker, Braeden Wenneker, Brantley Wenneker, Brody Wenneker, Blakely Wenneker, Lincoln Wenneker, Lennox Wenneker, Olivia Wenneker, Ella Wenneker, Ian Wenneker and Ivy Wenneker; several great grandchildren; a brother, Lyndon (Susie) Alderton of Lewistown, Mo. and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a daughter, Samantha Wottman, three grandsons, Mike Cohen, Thomas Wenneker and Ira Wottman, and a brother, Wyman Wenneker.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 24, 2026 at 2 p.m. at the Lewistown Cemetery in Lewistown, Missouri with Pastor Lance Bonnell officiating. Military Honors will be presented by Lewis County Memorial Post 578.
Pallbearers: David Wenneker, Paul Wenneker, Jake Wenneker, Braeden Wenneker, Corbin Alderton and Kendall Alderton. Honorary Pallbearers: Lyndon Alderton, Brantley Wenneker, and Brody Wenneker.
Memorials may be made to the Lewistown Cemetery Association or Vietnam Veterans
Memorial Fund.
Arnold’s Funeral Home in Lewistown in charge of arrangements.
The son of Ira Leach and Ruth Mae (Wheeler) Wenneker was born on January 15, 1944 at Quincy, Illinois. He was united in marriage to Marjorie A. “Marge” Forsythe on October 26, 1976 at the Park United Methodist Church in Lewistown, Missouri.
Ralph was of the Methodist faith. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He liked to do carpentry and gardening and was a jack of all trades who could fix anything.
He is survived by his children, Jim (Rebecca) Kincaid of Royce City, Tx., Tony Kincaid of Kahoka, Mo., Mary Jane Kincaid of Quincy, Il., Amy Gaus of Canton, Mo., David Wenneker of Palmyra, Mo. and Paul Wenneker of Lewistown, Mo.; grandchildren, Heather Brandon, Haley Kincaid, Kayla Miller, Maggie Adrian, Tawny Gaus, Lindsey Jennings, Jake Wenneker, Braeden Wenneker, Brantley Wenneker, Brody Wenneker, Blakely Wenneker, Lincoln Wenneker, Lennox Wenneker, Olivia Wenneker, Ella Wenneker, Ian Wenneker and Ivy Wenneker; several great grandchildren; a brother, Lyndon (Susie) Alderton of Lewistown, Mo. and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a daughter, Samantha Wottman, three grandsons, Mike Cohen, Thomas Wenneker and Ira Wottman, and a brother, Wyman Wenneker.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 24, 2026 at 2 p.m. at the Lewistown Cemetery in Lewistown, Missouri with Pastor Lance Bonnell officiating. Military Honors will be presented by Lewis County Memorial Post 578.
Pallbearers: David Wenneker, Paul Wenneker, Jake Wenneker, Braeden Wenneker, Corbin Alderton and Kendall Alderton. Honorary Pallbearers: Lyndon Alderton, Brantley Wenneker, and Brody Wenneker.
Memorials may be made to the Lewistown Cemetery Association or Vietnam Veterans
Memorial Fund.
Arnold’s Funeral Home in Lewistown in charge of arrangements.
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