LINDA DURST
September 22, 2026
Linda June Durst, 79 of Canton, Missouri passed away peacefully on September 18, 2026 at home with family by her side. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy of love, family, and cherished memories.
She was born May 1, 1947 at Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Mary Link Howell.
Linda married the love of her life, Dennis Durst Sr., in 1970. He preceded her in death on June
23, 2008. She later retired from Charles Industries after more than 20 years of dedicated service. Linda always enjoyed reading, but above all else, she loved her family. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were truly the center of her world.
Linda was one of her family’s biggest supporters and never missed an opportunity to attend a family member’s sporting event, concert, show, or special occasion. She was also just as happy sharing life’s quieter moments and would never turn down the opportunity to sit down and read a book to one of her little ones.
One tradition her family will especially remember is the yearly Christmas decorating at her home. Those gatherings created countless memories and became a special part of the holidays for generations of her family. Linda had a way of making family traditions meaningful, and the love she poured into them will continue to be felt for years to come.
Linda is survived and dearly missed by her children, Dennis (Kristy) Durst, Jason (Jennifer) Durst, and Stacy Durst; her grandchildren, Jordan (Dustin) Crawford, Aubrey Durst, Cameron (Allison) Durst, Halley (Brendan Davis) Durst, Trever Durst, Jayden (Sophie) Durst, Jaynee Durst, Brayden Shannon, Jenna Durst, and Grace Durst; and her great grandchildren, Amelia Crawford, Maverick Crawford, Navy Davis, Messer Davis, and Kolby Durst. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Karen Howell, and her beloved grandpup, Snickers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Ralph, Jerry, Donnie and Sonny Howell and sisters, Dorothy Gilker, Doris Whitaker, Marilyn Hardy and Shirley Dye.
Linda’s greatest accomplishment was not something that could be measured by a career or title, but by the family she loved so deeply and the legacy she leaves behind. Her love will carry on through her family—in every tradition they keep, every story they share, and every memory they hold close.
She created quite a legacy, and she will be deeply loved, greatly missed, and forever remembered.
Visitation was held September 20, 2026 from 3 until 5 p.m. at Arnold’s Funeral
Home in Canton, Missouri. Honorary Pallbearers: Cameron Durst, Trever Durst, Brayden Shannon, Jayden Durst, Dustin Crawford and Brendan Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canton Public Library in Linda’s honor.
She was born May 1, 1947 at Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Mary Link Howell.
Linda married the love of her life, Dennis Durst Sr., in 1970. He preceded her in death on June
23, 2008. She later retired from Charles Industries after more than 20 years of dedicated service. Linda always enjoyed reading, but above all else, she loved her family. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were truly the center of her world.
Linda was one of her family’s biggest supporters and never missed an opportunity to attend a family member’s sporting event, concert, show, or special occasion. She was also just as happy sharing life’s quieter moments and would never turn down the opportunity to sit down and read a book to one of her little ones.
One tradition her family will especially remember is the yearly Christmas decorating at her home. Those gatherings created countless memories and became a special part of the holidays for generations of her family. Linda had a way of making family traditions meaningful, and the love she poured into them will continue to be felt for years to come.
Linda is survived and dearly missed by her children, Dennis (Kristy) Durst, Jason (Jennifer) Durst, and Stacy Durst; her grandchildren, Jordan (Dustin) Crawford, Aubrey Durst, Cameron (Allison) Durst, Halley (Brendan Davis) Durst, Trever Durst, Jayden (Sophie) Durst, Jaynee Durst, Brayden Shannon, Jenna Durst, and Grace Durst; and her great grandchildren, Amelia Crawford, Maverick Crawford, Navy Davis, Messer Davis, and Kolby Durst. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Karen Howell, and her beloved grandpup, Snickers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Ralph, Jerry, Donnie and Sonny Howell and sisters, Dorothy Gilker, Doris Whitaker, Marilyn Hardy and Shirley Dye.
Linda’s greatest accomplishment was not something that could be measured by a career or title, but by the family she loved so deeply and the legacy she leaves behind. Her love will carry on through her family—in every tradition they keep, every story they share, and every memory they hold close.
She created quite a legacy, and she will be deeply loved, greatly missed, and forever remembered.
Visitation was held September 20, 2026 from 3 until 5 p.m. at Arnold’s Funeral
Home in Canton, Missouri. Honorary Pallbearers: Cameron Durst, Trever Durst, Brayden Shannon, Jayden Durst, Dustin Crawford and Brendan Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canton Public Library in Linda’s honor.
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