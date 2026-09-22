GRACE CALVERT
September 22, 2026
A celebration of life will be held Oct. 3, 2026 at Immanuel Methodist Church in Canton Mo., from 2 to 4 pm. for Grace Elizabeth Calvert of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Canton. She died on July 7, 2026, following a courageous battle with glioblastoma, an
aggressive form of brain cancer. She received treatment at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City and at St. Lukes Unity Point Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Her final days were spent in the kind and compassionate care of the St. Luke’s Hospice.
Grace was the youngest of seven children, was a musician, fierce animal rights advocate, and staunch defender of democracy. Grace graduated from Canton Mo. R-V High School in 1984; she graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1988 with a degree in Music Performance.
She was married August 11, 1990 and shared 36 years of marriage with her beloved and devoted husband, Charles “Andy” Harris. Their life together was marked by laughter and an enduring partnership that those around them admired. Music – specifically the French horn -- was one of the great joys of Grace and Andy’s shared life along with caring for many cats over the years. Grace played horn with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra in Little Rock, AR, and The Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon Orchestra, in Monterrey Mexico, Nuevo Leon.
Grace is survived by her husband, four sisters: Anne Whitehead, Jane Herring, Kerri Calvert, Ruth Tamulonis; one brother: Sam Calvert, nephews Isaac Faamoe and Nuusa Faamoe Hank Calvert and Seth Calvert, and nieces: Amy Herring, Angie Herring, Abigail Whitehead and Mara Calvert. She was an organ donor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Jean Calvert of Canton Mo., and her sister, Susan Calvert of Ballwin Mo., and nephew Max Tamulonis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Orchestra Iowa link:
https://ticket.artsiowa.com/donate/contribute1
or the Cedar Valley Humane Society.
Grace will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her memory — and her music — will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
aggressive form of brain cancer. She received treatment at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City and at St. Lukes Unity Point Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Her final days were spent in the kind and compassionate care of the St. Luke’s Hospice.
Grace was the youngest of seven children, was a musician, fierce animal rights advocate, and staunch defender of democracy. Grace graduated from Canton Mo. R-V High School in 1984; she graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1988 with a degree in Music Performance.
She was married August 11, 1990 and shared 36 years of marriage with her beloved and devoted husband, Charles “Andy” Harris. Their life together was marked by laughter and an enduring partnership that those around them admired. Music – specifically the French horn -- was one of the great joys of Grace and Andy’s shared life along with caring for many cats over the years. Grace played horn with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra in Little Rock, AR, and The Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon Orchestra, in Monterrey Mexico, Nuevo Leon.
Grace is survived by her husband, four sisters: Anne Whitehead, Jane Herring, Kerri Calvert, Ruth Tamulonis; one brother: Sam Calvert, nephews Isaac Faamoe and Nuusa Faamoe Hank Calvert and Seth Calvert, and nieces: Amy Herring, Angie Herring, Abigail Whitehead and Mara Calvert. She was an organ donor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Jean Calvert of Canton Mo., and her sister, Susan Calvert of Ballwin Mo., and nephew Max Tamulonis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Orchestra Iowa link:
https://ticket.artsiowa.com/donate/contribute1
or the Cedar Valley Humane Society.
Grace will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her memory — and her music — will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
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