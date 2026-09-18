Hoskins defends his job performance at Mizzou's Turning Point USA chapter event
September 18, 2026
By Anna Kuschel, Missouri News Network
Secretary of State Denny Hoskins defended his performance of his official duties Wednesday at an event hosted by Mizzou’s Turning Point USA chapter.
“Someone told me, ‘Oh, you get sued all the time,’” Hoskins said. “I’ve been sued less on average per year than the last three secretaries of state, Secretaries Ashcroft, Kander and Carnahan.”
Hoskins discussed the duties of his office and his perspective on several lawsuits that he faces. He also wrapped up with a Q&A.
Hoskins has been the subject of a number of high-profile lawsuits in recent weeks, all relating to his administration.
One stems from Hoskins’ insistence on using a gerrymandered congressional map that was eventually struck down by both the state and federal high courts. His handling of the maps led the Missouri Supreme Court to hold him briefly in contempt of its order last week.
In that suit, five Missouri voters allege that Hoskins violated state law in the way he handled a referendum signed by approximately 162,000 Missouri voters.
These voters are seeking $500 for each referendum signer, in accordance with a state statute which requires the secretary of state to pay between $100 and $500 to an aggrieved person if the secretary of state “at any time neglect(s) or refuse(s) to perform any of the duties enjoined on him by law.”
A second suit sharing similar legal reasoning was filed Wednesday in Cole County, just hours before Hoskins spoke at Mizzou.
Hoskins was additionally sued earlier this week by former Director of Election Integrity Nick La Strada, who said he was unjustly fired for reporting illegal conduct regarding how Hoskins is running Missouri elections.
Nate Vass, Mizzou’s Turning Point USA chapter president, said this event was scheduled a few months ago before Hoskins was in the news and seen as a controversial figure.
“The average student has no idea about a lot of things the secretary of state does, and obviously there is a lot going on with the maps, so people can get their questions answered from our very own secretary of state,” Vass said. “Here at Turning Point USA, we are trying to promote civic dialogue and get people talking.”
Hoskins talked about his commitment to the 2025 gerrymandered congressional map, which he first supported in 2022 when the state underwent its decennial redistricting. He said the 2025 map divides fewer counties and is more compact and contiguous than the 2022 map, which will be used in November’s election.
“I think a lot of voters are disenfranchised if we use the 7-1 map in the primary and then a 6-2 map in the general,” Hoskins said. “The referendum is going to be on the ballot, so if you want a 7-1 map, you would vote ‘yes’ on Prop A, and if you want a 6-2 map, you would vote ‘no’ on Prop A.”
As the election approaches, Hoskins said he wants Missouri voters to educate themselves on the issues on the ballot, including the redistricting referendum.
“I would encourage Missourians to do like any election and make sure you research the issues,” Hoskins said to the Missourian. “Make sure you study the candidates and research the candidates, because Nov. 3 will be here before you know it. There’s a lot that’s going to be on the ballot, so reach out to your local election authority and do some research.”
Hoskins also referenced recent discourse on Mizzou’s campus, specifically a recent Yik Yak social media post asking who was going to “Kirk” Hoskins, referring to the assassination of Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, in September 2025.
“I think it’s important that we are here and have this conversation,” Hoskins said. “I’ve always said I won’t be intimidated, I won’t be deterred and I will continue to fight for Missouri state law, the Missouri Constitution and the United States Constitution.”
Brenden Poteet, president of the Mizzou College Republicans, also referenced the Yik Yak post.
“I think that language is disgusting and shows a growing disturbing trend of radical violence, and I think that this needs to be curtailed as much as possible,” Poteet said. “I’m very appreciative of Mizzou’s response and how they looked into the targeted statement on Secretary Hoskins.”
Hoskins engaged with students and went around the room before and after the event to shake hands. Hoskins encouraged students to be active in local politics and campaigns.
“It’s not easy to put your belief out there and put your neck on the line and then have people calling you names or (saying) that you’re stupid (or) people questioning your sanity,” Hoskins said. “I’m here to tell you I’m committed to supporting you all, and I’m committed to doing everything I can to defend our common sense Missouri values.”
“Someone told me, ‘Oh, you get sued all the time,’” Hoskins said. “I’ve been sued less on average per year than the last three secretaries of state, Secretaries Ashcroft, Kander and Carnahan.”
Hoskins discussed the duties of his office and his perspective on several lawsuits that he faces. He also wrapped up with a Q&A.
Hoskins has been the subject of a number of high-profile lawsuits in recent weeks, all relating to his administration.
One stems from Hoskins’ insistence on using a gerrymandered congressional map that was eventually struck down by both the state and federal high courts. His handling of the maps led the Missouri Supreme Court to hold him briefly in contempt of its order last week.
In that suit, five Missouri voters allege that Hoskins violated state law in the way he handled a referendum signed by approximately 162,000 Missouri voters.
These voters are seeking $500 for each referendum signer, in accordance with a state statute which requires the secretary of state to pay between $100 and $500 to an aggrieved person if the secretary of state “at any time neglect(s) or refuse(s) to perform any of the duties enjoined on him by law.”
A second suit sharing similar legal reasoning was filed Wednesday in Cole County, just hours before Hoskins spoke at Mizzou.
Hoskins was additionally sued earlier this week by former Director of Election Integrity Nick La Strada, who said he was unjustly fired for reporting illegal conduct regarding how Hoskins is running Missouri elections.
Nate Vass, Mizzou’s Turning Point USA chapter president, said this event was scheduled a few months ago before Hoskins was in the news and seen as a controversial figure.
“The average student has no idea about a lot of things the secretary of state does, and obviously there is a lot going on with the maps, so people can get their questions answered from our very own secretary of state,” Vass said. “Here at Turning Point USA, we are trying to promote civic dialogue and get people talking.”
Hoskins talked about his commitment to the 2025 gerrymandered congressional map, which he first supported in 2022 when the state underwent its decennial redistricting. He said the 2025 map divides fewer counties and is more compact and contiguous than the 2022 map, which will be used in November’s election.
“I think a lot of voters are disenfranchised if we use the 7-1 map in the primary and then a 6-2 map in the general,” Hoskins said. “The referendum is going to be on the ballot, so if you want a 7-1 map, you would vote ‘yes’ on Prop A, and if you want a 6-2 map, you would vote ‘no’ on Prop A.”
As the election approaches, Hoskins said he wants Missouri voters to educate themselves on the issues on the ballot, including the redistricting referendum.
“I would encourage Missourians to do like any election and make sure you research the issues,” Hoskins said to the Missourian. “Make sure you study the candidates and research the candidates, because Nov. 3 will be here before you know it. There’s a lot that’s going to be on the ballot, so reach out to your local election authority and do some research.”
Hoskins also referenced recent discourse on Mizzou’s campus, specifically a recent Yik Yak social media post asking who was going to “Kirk” Hoskins, referring to the assassination of Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, in September 2025.
“I think it’s important that we are here and have this conversation,” Hoskins said. “I’ve always said I won’t be intimidated, I won’t be deterred and I will continue to fight for Missouri state law, the Missouri Constitution and the United States Constitution.”
Brenden Poteet, president of the Mizzou College Republicans, also referenced the Yik Yak post.
“I think that language is disgusting and shows a growing disturbing trend of radical violence, and I think that this needs to be curtailed as much as possible,” Poteet said. “I’m very appreciative of Mizzou’s response and how they looked into the targeted statement on Secretary Hoskins.”
Hoskins engaged with students and went around the room before and after the event to shake hands. Hoskins encouraged students to be active in local politics and campaigns.
“It’s not easy to put your belief out there and put your neck on the line and then have people calling you names or (saying) that you’re stupid (or) people questioning your sanity,” Hoskins said. “I’m here to tell you I’m committed to supporting you all, and I’m committed to doing everything I can to defend our common sense Missouri values.”
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