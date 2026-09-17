Lewistown Appreciation Day Parade

September 17, 2026

The annual parade was held during Lewistown Appreciation Day on Sept. 12. A large crowed gathered to watch the parade and the children along the route received lots of candy. The parade featured a variety of local businesses that had entries, along with the Highland Marching Cougars, horses, tractors, vehicles and floats. Rep. Greg Sharpe greeted several friends and neighbors. The sunny weather contributed to the fun day. 





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