Explore the Roar Visit Day
September 17, 2026
Culver-Stockton College is inviting high school students to see campus for themselves at its fall Explore the Roar visit day on Friday, Sept. 25.
The event gives prospective students a chance to explore what campus life is really like, with time to connect with faculty, current students, and admission counselors.
Visitors will get a firsthand look at C-SC’s academic programs, hands-on learning approach, and day-to-day student experience.
“Fall is a great time to see C-SC in action, with classes underway and campus full of energy,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management Melanie Lechtenberg.
“Explore the Roar is a chance for students to picture themselves here, ask real questions, and get a genuine sense of what sets Culver-Stockton apart, including our 12+3 academic calendar.”
The day starts at 10 a.m. with a campus tour led by a Wildcat Ambassador, followed by a question-and-answer session with admission counselors. Students will then take part in divisional academic activities showcasing C-SC’s programs and experiential-learning opportunities, and the visit wraps up with a complimentary lunch in the dining hall. The program ends at 1 p.m.
Registration is required. Students can sign up at culver.edu/visit. For more information, contact the Office of Admission at (573) 288-6000.
The event gives prospective students a chance to explore what campus life is really like, with time to connect with faculty, current students, and admission counselors.
Visitors will get a firsthand look at C-SC’s academic programs, hands-on learning approach, and day-to-day student experience.
“Fall is a great time to see C-SC in action, with classes underway and campus full of energy,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management Melanie Lechtenberg.
“Explore the Roar is a chance for students to picture themselves here, ask real questions, and get a genuine sense of what sets Culver-Stockton apart, including our 12+3 academic calendar.”
The day starts at 10 a.m. with a campus tour led by a Wildcat Ambassador, followed by a question-and-answer session with admission counselors. Students will then take part in divisional academic activities showcasing C-SC’s programs and experiential-learning opportunities, and the visit wraps up with a complimentary lunch in the dining hall. The program ends at 1 p.m.
Registration is required. Students can sign up at culver.edu/visit. For more information, contact the Office of Admission at (573) 288-6000.
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