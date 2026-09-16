Highland Softball
September 16, 2026
The Highland Lady Cougars hosted a triangular home cluster ball games on Sept. 12. The Highland Lady Cougars defeated LaPlata 18-3, with Emma Berry having four hits with four runs, 3 RBIs and three stolen bases. Highland won over Schuyler County 15-5, with Ella Vaughn hitting her first varsity home run.
Lady Cougar softball team played at home vs Canton. Highland won 11-1. The Lady Cougars will play at home on Thursday Sept. 17 vs Kirksville.
Lady Cougar softball team played at home vs Canton. Highland won 11-1. The Lady Cougars will play at home on Thursday Sept. 17 vs Kirksville.
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