CREIGHTON MENDES

September 16, 2026

Creighton Hull (Bud) Mendes, 93, Kansas City, MO died Sept. 12, 2026. Bud was born May 21, 1933, in Brooklyn, N. Y. He married Evelyn Taylor and attended Culver-Stockton College.
Services: Meyers Northland Funeral Chapel, Northland, Mo. Sept. 19, 2026. Visitation: 10 a.m. Memorial service 11 a.m





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