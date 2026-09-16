CREIGHTON MENDES
September 16, 2026
Creighton Hull (Bud) Mendes, 93, Kansas City, MO died Sept. 12, 2026. Bud was born May 21, 1933, in Brooklyn, N. Y. He married Evelyn Taylor and attended Culver-Stockton College.
Services: Meyers Northland Funeral Chapel, Northland, Mo. Sept. 19, 2026. Visitation: 10 a.m. Memorial service 11 a.m
Services: Meyers Northland Funeral Chapel, Northland, Mo. Sept. 19, 2026. Visitation: 10 a.m. Memorial service 11 a.m
A healthy Lewis County requires great community news.
Please support The Press-News Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Press-News Journal by subscribing today!