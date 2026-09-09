Highland Cross Country
September 09, 2026
The Highland Cross Country team conducted their annual 12-hour relay fundraiser on Friday, August 28 where they accumulated a total of 165 miles. In this event, runners took turns running a mile each and repeating the process for 12 straight hours in an attempt to raise money for the program. Donations are still being accepted and runners are collecting their donations now. If you would like to donate to the program, please contact a Highland Cross Country runner, Coach John French, Coach Susie Meyer, or Coach Mason Burchett.
Highland Cross Country runners are set to open their season this Tuesday, Sept. 9., when they will host the 11th Annual Highland Cougar Charge Invitational at the River Valley Community Golf Course in Canton. The JH race is scheduled to start at 4:50 p.m. and will be a combined girls and boys race, followed by the High School Girls at 5:10pm and the High School Boys at 5:45pm.
The team will then compete at the Palmyra Invitational in Flower City Park on Saturday, Sept. 12. After that, the team can be found manning the BINGO booth at the Lewistown Appreciation Days event.
Highland Cross Country runners are set to open their season this Tuesday, Sept. 9., when they will host the 11th Annual Highland Cougar Charge Invitational at the River Valley Community Golf Course in Canton. The JH race is scheduled to start at 4:50 p.m. and will be a combined girls and boys race, followed by the High School Girls at 5:10pm and the High School Boys at 5:45pm.
The team will then compete at the Palmyra Invitational in Flower City Park on Saturday, Sept. 12. After that, the team can be found manning the BINGO booth at the Lewistown Appreciation Days event.
A healthy Lewis County requires great community news.
Please support The Press-News Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Press-News Journal by subscribing today!