Can-Oka Swim Celebration
September 09, 2026
The Sun ‘N Surf branch of the Can-Oka swim team held its end of season picnic and awards ceremony at the Canton pool on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. The ceremony capped another very successful season for the team as they won another River Country Championship at the Sheridan Swim Club in Quincy, Ill., with eight teams participating. Individual and relay ribbons and medals from the championship meet were presented to all the swimmers. High point individual awards from the championship meet for the Can-Oka team were Hanley Kaylor, Reed Brennan, Lane Brennan, Jase Brennan, and Macie Johnson. Winning most valuable trophies for the Sun ‘N Surf branch of the team were Zita Robertson, Zalan Robertson, Bryer Fahser, Cora Berhorst, Sawyer Brod, and Gus Chancellor. Winners of trophies for the Kobin Baker Memorial Dedication award were Cru Baker and Rowan Baker.
Corey Moon and Lindsay Uhlmeyer were recognized for their hard work coaching and administering the team and meets as well as Taylor Fahser. Jake De Coster was presented a beautiful wooden plaque commemorating his 60 years as coach of the Sun ‘N Surf and Can- Oka swim teams. Plans are already under way for the 2027 season.
Corey Moon and Lindsay Uhlmeyer were recognized for their hard work coaching and administering the team and meets as well as Taylor Fahser. Jake De Coster was presented a beautiful wooden plaque commemorating his 60 years as coach of the Sun ‘N Surf and Can- Oka swim teams. Plans are already under way for the 2027 season.
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