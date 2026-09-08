Canton Art Walk

September 08, 2026

The Canton Main Street Association will host an Art Walk, Friday, Sept. 18 in downtown Canton from 5-7:30 p.m. Artists of all genres are wanted  including painters, sculptors, craftsman, jewelry, etc.  call 573-248-7808 or email kristyhorner67@gmail.com Visitors will have an opportunity to stroll through the downtown area and meet local artist and purchase handmade pieces. Layla Elaine will provide special music. Free admission. Everyone welcome. 





Flea Market
Art Walk
Suicide Prevention