Canton Art Walk
September 08, 2026
The Canton Main Street Association will host an Art Walk, Friday, Sept. 18 in downtown Canton from 5-7:30 p.m. Artists of all genres are wanted including painters, sculptors, craftsman, jewelry, etc. call 573-248-7808 or email kristyhorner67@gmail.com Visitors will have an opportunity to stroll through the downtown area and meet local artist and purchase handmade pieces. Layla Elaine will provide special music. Free admission. Everyone welcome.
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