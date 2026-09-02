Highland Football vs Mark Twain

September 02, 2026
Dawson Hedges, Xavier Santiago and Porter Peters celebrating a touchdown Dawson
Hedges, Xavier Santiago and Porter Peters celebrating a touchdown

The Highland Cougars football team had their first home game of the season on August 28. The team lost to Mark Twain 28-12. The team will play an away game at Scotland County on Sept. 4 and then at Centralia on Sept. 11. 





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