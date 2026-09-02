Football Spirit
September 02, 2026
Highland Cheerleaders performed at the first home football game of the season at Highland on August 28. The Highland Band also took the field to perform. Young cheerleaders from the grade school were invited to cheer on the football team. Pictured are the Highland Varsity Cheerleading squad and the young cheerleaders.
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